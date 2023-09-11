When Al-Qaeda operatives launched multiple terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, striking the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., I was fortunate that the left wing tip of American Airlines Flight 77 touched the ground enough to slew the aircraft to the left as it entered the Pentagon.

I’d be just another pleasant memory, instead of sitting here 22 years later writing these thoughts.

After war’s random-victim-selector skipped me, I spent weeks and months serving as deputy team chief for one of two crisis action teams, overlapping 13-hour shifts on 10 days then rotating to 10 nights in the National Military Command Center.

Our team included the Army officer who directed street fighting in Mogadishu from the overhead aircraft during “Blackhawk Down” and the Navy officer who commanded the U.S.S. Cole in Yemen when it was attacked and damaged.

There were others of similarly unique experience, so I did my best to be a small part of a real team helping to execute military plans made by others to destroy al-Qaeda and Taliban forces in Afghanistan. We mobilized and deployed combat forces into the air over some of our cities and to major cities and critical bases in the “Stans,” the North Arabian Gulf and the Philippines.

Upon orders from our civilian leadership we created the prisoner of war facility at Guantanamo, Cuba, and deployed the aircraft and military police to move enemy from Afghanistan where they were held in hot storage containers to our side of the world.

This early stage of the Global War on Terrorism, with its good and not-so-good, came to be called "Operation Enduring Freedom" and "Operation Noble Eagle."

Though we tried, we were unable to trap Osama Bin Laden in Tora Bora and while he was evidently crossing into Pakistan we also monitored the 100% buildup and forward deployment of forces belonging to India and Pakistan, reinforced by China.

After a few missile launches in the Bay of Bengal and intensified diplomacy by Secretary of State Colin Powell, calm returned to a confrontation like our Cuban Missile Crisis, but one threatening nuclear destruction for a larger portion of global population.

I am proud of my military service and the uniform I wore while doing it, as should be every man or woman who has offered their abilities and risked their lives to serve in our Army, Navy, Air Forces, Marines and Coast Guard. All have sworn “to protect and defend our constitution” on active duty, as a Reservist or in the Guard, or, as in my case, all three.

I do not object to anyone choosing to remain out of military service. That’s one of the rights we’ve defended. I understand the frustrations of those who were drafted but hope some day there will be a draft into public service. It’s becoming obvious our country needs more able-bodied young men and women.

They would find less lying than in civilian life, because in military service lying is an offense punishable by the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I’ll admit today that I never know what kinds of attitudes and behaviors I’m going to run into among fellow veterans. They are a cross section of all society, and no-one yet has found a cure for stupid.

With so many action movies and video games implying that a gun is the only answer to life’s personal challenges, it troubles me that so many see guns as the measure of a woman or a man. In my life I have been responsible for the safe actions and safety of myself and many others shooting side-arms, automatic weapons, and crew served weapons, but I now just maintain my own proficiency.

In our home we exercise our right to a clean and healthful environment by having no guns. The biggest lesson I learned from 9/11 was that if that attack had been nuclear the entire city of Washington, D.C., with all its monuments to our aspirations and hard-earned freedom would now be glass.

That bothers me.

As a free citizen I’ve exercised my rights to march in peace parades wearing my civilian clothes but was once asked to make a somehow bigger political statement by marching in a Butte peace parade wearing my uniform.

After some serious thought my response was: ”Am I, the man, not enough? I’ll march as I am.” The same goes for all the times I’ve sought public office, knowing that the man or woman makes the uniform, not the reverse.

A uniform, no matter how fancy, does not make a better man or woman.

The My Lai massacre of Vietnamese villagers was done by men in uniform, but it was stopped by men in uniform. With regard to rank, Robert Burns’ poem remains as true for our uniformed personnel as it does for all the other militaries of the world, “Rank is but the guinea’s stamp, the man is the gold for all that.”

Veterans who have served under all kinds and types of clueless jerks and capable leaders learn early that a person’s true value and worth are not determined by external factors such as wealth or social status or rank and assignment but by character and inherent humanity.

So in this time when most Americans no longer opt to serve our country in military uniform or are unable to serve, as a non-veteran please do not fall for the marketing razzmatazz associated with uniforms and military service.

Our emotions, especially if built on a junk-food mental diet of action movies and gratuitous violence, can be triggered by that sort of patriotism-related posturing that opens our minds to baseless propaganda.

Propaganda is “communication that is primarily used to influence or persuade an audience to further an agenda.”

Please think for yourselves. In closing, I ask you not to forget our unhoused veterans and neighbors.