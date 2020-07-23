Cohesion Dance Project presents ‘Resonance ~ 2020 Reimagined’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cohesion Dance Project will present "Resonance ~ 2020 Reimagined" on Thursday, July 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m. outdoors at the Great Northern Amphitheater.

This abbreviated version of the full-length "Resonance" production that was canceled this spring features a diverse cast of professional contemporary and local community dancers weaving seamlessly in and out of three kinetic metal sculptures, designed by acclaimed sculptor and ceramic artist Richard Swanson. This site-specific style dance performance will be accompanied by original music recordings from Andy Murphy of the band Rotgut Whines and Albuquerque-based musician Stuart Smith, original poetry by Tyler Knott Gregson, as well as live poetry recitation by Sean Hill and live music by Katie White Swanson.

“Resonance ~ 2020 Reimagined” will present newly created choreography alongside staple choreography from Cohesion’s original production, “Resonance ~ an evening of Art Inspiring Art,” which debuted in 2018 at the Myrna Loy Center and toured the state in 2019.

Choreographers include Tanya Call, Nina Murphy, Amber Moon Peterson and Julynn Wildman. Seating is limited and the audience is asked to bring their own chairs or blankets as they will be seated on the grass and sidewalk.