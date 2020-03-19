Cohesion Dance Project launches adaptive dance program in the schools

“They smile. They’re really engaged.”

Parents and teachers have been enthusiastic, as well.

A CR Anderson teacher reported that the dad of a 7th grader in adaptive dance told her the next day, “I’ve never seen her so excited about anything!”

Another special education teacher said, “These creative movement classes are so important to our students because they provide a means of communication, when speaking and other modes of communication are so difficult for many of our students. Dance is an equalizer between the kids with and without disabilities.”

And parent Kevin Corbally said his 11-year-old daughter Barrett, who has Down’s Syndrome, loves her adaptive dance class at the Cohesion studio.

“She’s always happy to go,” he said. “She dances at home. ...She definitely likes it. “It’s very inviting and comforting. There’s not many activities in the Helena area for kids with disabilities.”

The Cohesion dance teachers have had training in adaptive dance, and it has brought in dance teachers from Keshet Dance Company, the University of Montana and AXIS Dance Company to do additional training.