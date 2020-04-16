Cloth masks available from Lewis & Clark County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lewis and Clark County Emergency Operations Center is providing cloth masks to individuals and essential businesses in need.

Those who need masks can access the request form through the county's website (www.lccountymt.gov) or directly at: https://bit.ly/2ylX2k6.

County officials said they will attempt to fill all requests, but the most at-risk populations and those with the highest potential of exposure will be prioritized.

The county has about 500 masks available and more donations are coming in. People wishing to donate hand-sewn cloth masks should go to www.volunteerhelena.org/need for details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that the general public wear cloth face coverings – not surgical masks or N-95 respirators – in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (like grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, clinics, etc.). Lewis and Clark Public Health is encouraging all residents to follow the recommendations provided by the CDC.

The CDC has warned that face coverings should not give anyone a false sense of security, and that distancing and hand washing are still very important protective measures that should be continued.

