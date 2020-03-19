Closure order extended to churches and theaters in Lewis & Clark County

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Thursday ordered theaters, churches and other faith-based gatherings to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure order for those entities, along with certain food, drink and fitness establishments, has been extended until March 31.

Thursday's order was an expansion and extension of a Monday order, which was originally set to expire March 23. In addition to theaters and churches, the order applies to bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, fitness centers, athletic centers, gyms and workout studios. It exempts food establishments that provide drive-through, delivery or pick-up services.

Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in a news release announcing the extension and expansion that the decision was made because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Montana and the “inevitability” that there will be cases confirmed in Lewis and Clark County.

“It’s a matter of when, not if,” Niemann said.

She also noted that earlier this week, the CDC revised its recommendations on limiting public gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease. The initial limit of 50 people gathering in one place was lowered to 10.