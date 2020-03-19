Closure order extended to churches and theaters in Lewis & Clark County

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Thursday ordered theaters, churches and other faith-based gatherings to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure order for those entities, along with certain food, drink and fitness establishments, has been extended until March 31.
Thursday's order was an expansion and extension of a Monday order, which was originally set to expire March 23. In addition to theaters and churches, the order applies to bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, fitness centers, athletic centers, gyms and workout studios. It exempts food establishments that provide drive-through, delivery or pick-up services.
Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in a news release announcing the extension and expansion that the decision was made because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Montana and the “inevitability” that there will be cases confirmed in Lewis and Clark County.
“It’s a matter of when, not if,” Niemann said.
She also noted that earlier this week, the CDC revised its recommendations on limiting public gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease. The initial limit of 50 people gathering in one place was lowered to 10.
“We need to take aggressive steps right now to limit the number of people who get sick and spread out the cases so we don’t overwhelm the medical system that will be needed to take care of them,” Niemann said in the announcement. “Research indicates that taking steps like this to encourage social distancing, especially early in a pandemic, can help significantly lower the case count.”
Health departments in Missoula, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, and Yellowstone counties implemented similar orders this week. Niemann said they, too, are considering extending their orders for similar reasons.
Neighboring Broadwater County enacted a similar closure Wednesday that included faith-based gatherings.
Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said in a phone interview Thursday that child care facilities are not included "at this point," but that it is something her department is considering.
"We're continuing to look at that and advising them on precautions to take," Shirley said. "If you can do business and meet those guidelines, we're OK with that."
She added that public health employees have checked in on licensed day care facilities in the county to ensure they are complying with guidelines, but was unsure how frequently those check-ins are occurring.
Shirley said some facilities have voluntarily closed down because they are unable to meet guidelines.
"I do have the sense that the community is beginning to understand that life has changed," she said.