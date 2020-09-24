Close up of history through the lens of a Canon 5D

Souza says he took over 2 million photos during his Obama years with his Canon 5D series cameras. He primarily used three lenses: 35mm, 50mm and 135mm. Now you know.

“The Way I See It” gives us a peek into the life of a White House photographer, as he tries to remain invisible yet accessible – ever alert for a photo op. He notes that such moments often happen after the “official” assignment ends – when informal, spontaneous moments arrive.

We get a short history of White House photographers, including images from the LBJ and JFK presidencies.

“Still photography stops time,” he says. “Photographs are the first draft of history.”

As “The Way I See It” unfolds, Souza’s two themes become clear: the first one welcome, the other unfortunate.

Souza works hard to capture the humanity of the presidents he shoots. He talks of Reagan’s “decency” and his “empathetic compassion.”

“President Reagan was a decent human being,” he says. “And his love for his wife was the same on camera and off.”

He talks of being blessed to work beside “the most iconic presidents, across generations,” Reagan and Obama.