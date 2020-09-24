Close up of history through the lens of a Canon 5D

The Way I See It
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: B+
The age of iPhones seems to be zipping Nikon cameras permanently into their tote bags.
Photography magazine has documented the precipitous decline in camera sales. In 2010 more than 121 million new cameras were shipped. In 2019 that number dropped to 19 million, an 84 percent decline.
There’s something sad about the “death of the camera.” They still exist, of course, for the devout.
I love photography, especially black and white portraits and landscapes. But my own 35mm camera, an inexpensive Canon, is no longer my lens of choice – it’s my iPhone 8.
As a former arts editor at a small daily paper, I worked with extraordinary photographers like my friend Jim Hallas. I would send Jim, a former Vietnam Marine combat photographer, on a “routine” assignment, and he’d come back with extraordinary art. Always. So sad to see him pass in 2008.
So, it’s no surprise I was excited to watch “The Way I See It,” a documentary about a great photographer, Pete Souza.
Souza was a photographer in the Reagan White House and in the Obama White House. We get to see hundreds of images from both assignments: Reagan consoling families after the Challenger disaster; Obama is letting a small boy touch his Afro.
Souza says he took over 2 million photos during his Obama years with his Canon 5D series cameras. He primarily used three lenses: 35mm, 50mm and 135mm. Now you know.
“The Way I See It” gives us a peek into the life of a White House photographer, as he tries to remain invisible yet accessible – ever alert for a photo op. He notes that such moments often happen after the “official” assignment ends – when informal, spontaneous moments arrive.
We get a short history of White House photographers, including images from the LBJ and JFK presidencies.
“Still photography stops time,” he says. “Photographs are the first draft of history.”
As “The Way I See It” unfolds, Souza’s two themes become clear: the first one welcome, the other unfortunate.
Souza works hard to capture the humanity of the presidents he shoots. He talks of Reagan’s “decency” and his “empathetic compassion.”
“President Reagan was a decent human being,” he says. “And his love for his wife was the same on camera and off.”
He talks of being blessed to work beside “the most iconic presidents, across generations,” Reagan and Obama.
We see Obama lying on the White House lawn, making snow angels with his kids. We see Reagan in quiet moments with Nancy. When Reagan dies, Souza shows Nancy laying her hand and then her head on the flag-covered coffin. We hear and see Obama sing “Amazing Grace” at a funeral – and we look over Obama’s shoulder as the White House helicopter lifts off for the final time.
Souza worked hard to capture the goodness, and the gentleness, in both Reagan and Obama, even while acknowledging he didn’t always agree with Reagan policies.
But, about midway through this fly-on-the-wall film, the mission shifts from a documentary to a campaign commercial. Souza has published a book comparing Obama to Trump. He travels the country focusing his lens on the election.
He notes that while Reagan and Obama gave photographers almost free rein to get behind the scenes, President Trump has been much less generous. Souza attacks Trump’s “fake news” diatribe as severely endangering freedom of the press.
Now, let’s be clear. While I find Souza’s political soup tasty, I regretted seeing him turn a documentary about photojournalism into a campaign commercial. People who are blue, red or purple may all be reluctant to go to a movie with a political agenda at a time when we are bombarded with partisan fury.
Simply showing the compassion of Obama and Reagan would have been enough. We’ll connect the dots.
I will also offer the Quaker hope that if Souza were allowed access, he might well find a gentler side inside the Trump White House as well – buried behind a border wall of bravado, defensiveness and insecurity. I hope. Maybe.
All this means that “The Way I See It” won’t find its deserved audience. This is the second Myrna movie to travel such a partisan path. The ACLU story “The Fight” was another op-ed documentary.
I still hope moviegoers attend “The Way I See It.” It’s a welcome tribute to photojournalists. Photos are, indeed, the first draft of history.
Maybe we should finish with a moment of silence in memory of the camera as it joins the 8-track in media museums.
And let’s pause to remember my dear friend Jim, as well -- and to send love to Lori, whom he left behind.
