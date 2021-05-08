Clifford Stevens column: The ocean of religion

It isn’t known how many ocean currents there are in the world, more than 80 are named in Wikipedia. You probably have heard of the Gulf Stream or the El Niño current. In large part these currents will determine what you see when you think of ocean. But as different as all these are, they form a single worldwide circulation system called the Thermohaline Circulator, a complete circuit of which takes about 1000 years. The deeper truth is that there is only one ocean.

I have come to think of the religions of the world in this same way. Thanks to the Air Force (again) I have been able to live in many different cultures and made friends with Australian Aborigines, Native Americans, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, and others. I have come to appreciate the richness and complexity of “This Believing World”.

Lewis Browne, a Rabbi, published “This Believing World” in 1926. It was a survey of world religions that received great critical acclaim and became the most popular book on religions in American libraries at that time. It was my first introduction to comparative religion, a subject which has fascinated me since my college days.