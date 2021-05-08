Clifford Stevens column: The ocean of religion

I’d like you to close your eyes for a moment and visualize an ocean. What does ocean look like to you? You may have never been to the ocean yourself, but you will have an image if only from a movie or a book.
I grew up in South Portland, Maine, so I see the rocky coast and pounding surf of my home. But, thanks to the Air Force, I have lived on the Italian coast of the Mediterranean Sea, the Australian coast of the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic coast of Delaware, Alaska’s Aleutian Islands between the north Pacific and the Bering Sea, and several others for briefer periods.
If we set down in a coffee shop and talked about oceans, we might identify many differences in our perceptions, our likes and dislikes, even what we think oceans are for. If an Eskimo stopped by, he might be completely dumbfounded by our images. He would have no idea what a bathing suit is, or water skis. Likewise, a Pacific Islander would have no idea what ice fishing is. People change their perception of what is or is not a current using different criteria.
Ocean currents are often classified as either surface or deep, continuous or episodic, and warm or cold. Prevailing wind flow and changes in temperature form new currents. Some form a rotating gyre, but some don’t. All of this is only surface currents, there are even more currents deeper down which aren’t named and haven’t been studied. The ocean is extremely large and mostly unknown.
It isn’t known how many ocean currents there are in the world, more than 80 are named in Wikipedia. You probably have heard of the Gulf Stream or the El Niño current. In large part these currents will determine what you see when you think of ocean. But as different as all these are, they form a single worldwide circulation system called the Thermohaline Circulator, a complete circuit of which takes about 1000 years. The deeper truth is that there is only one ocean.
I have come to think of the religions of the world in this same way. Thanks to the Air Force (again) I have been able to live in many different cultures and made friends with Australian Aborigines, Native Americans, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, and others. I have come to appreciate the richness and complexity of “This Believing World”.
Lewis Browne, a Rabbi, published “This Believing World” in 1926. It was a survey of world religions that received great critical acclaim and became the most popular book on religions in American libraries at that time. It was my first introduction to comparative religion, a subject which has fascinated me since my college days.
I grew up in the Methodist Church, attending Sunday School every week. Two Bible verses from the Gospel of John always appealed to me. Jn 14:2 says; “In my Father’s house are many mansions, …”, and Jn 10:16, “And I have other sheep, which are not of this fold; I must bring them also, and they shall hear My voice; and they shall become one flock with one shepherd.” As I grew older, and became acquainted with the religions of others, I began to believe that these “many mansions” were the many religions of the world, and that the “other sheep” were the followers of those religions.
It’s like the oceans of our physical world. Although very different from each other, they are really part of one great ocean, connected by the Thermohaline Circulator. Paradoxically, the people who know the most about the ocean know it is mostly unknown. In my opinion, that is largely true with religion as well.
I joined the Bahá’í Faith many years ago because it teaches that the religions of our spiritual world, although very different from each other, are in reality one great religion connected by one Holy Spirit. This truth is gradually dawning in the heart of humanity, and, as it does, “these fruitless strifes, these ruinous wars shall pass away, and the ‘Most Great Peace’ shall come…”
Bahá’u’lláh, who founded the Bahá’í Faith in 1863, is now summoning humanity: “That which the Lord hath ordained as the sovereign remedy and mightiest instrument for the healing of all the world is the union of all its peoples in one universal Cause, one common Faith.” The deepest truth is that God is one and that, beyond all diversity of cultural expression and human interpretation, religion is likewise one.
If you would like to know more, visit the website www.bahai.us or call 1-800-22-UNITE. You could also call me at 406-202-6844. I would love to talk to you or your group about religion in general or the Baha’i Faith in particular. God bless you all!
Clifford Stevens is a retired Air Force meteorologist, solar observatory operator, and data superintendent. He is also retired from the Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality where he specialized in air quality and database management. He moved to Helena in 2015 and now works for Pearson Professional Testing Center. He is treasurer of the Baha’i Local Spiritual.