Clifford Stevens column: On Bill of Rights Day, consider how we exercise our freedoms

The Bill of Rights Day is observed on Dec. 15. According to nationtoday.com: “It’s an important day to celebrate America’s Constitution and the framework of society that ascribes rights and freedoms to society. … The first amendments to the Constitution were ratified on December 15, 1791. The 10 amendments protect the most basic rights of Americans, known as the Bill of Rights. It consists of notions like freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, the right to protest, and equal protection under the law. Other amendments include the right to bear arms, protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, and so forth.”

President Roosevelt stated on the first Bill of Rights Day in 1941, “No date in the long history of freedom means more to liberty-loving men in all liberty-loving countries than the 15th day of December 1791.” But it wasn’t until 1952 that President Truman proclaimed that Bill of Rights Day to be observed every year.

The Bill of Rights is about the basic rights every human being should have. Forget about nations and borders, essentially, the Constitution is simply about rights for human beings in general. They are rights that should be inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status.

As President Trump said in 2019, “we celebrate the Bill of Rights for safeguarding our God-given rights…” It’s important to always remember that our freedoms and rights are always connected to our conception of a higher power to which we are accountable. For example, the Bill of Rights does not invalidate the Ten Commandments. These commandments feature prominently in Judaism and Christianity. They also provide the foundation for many modern secular legal systems and codes. Many other religions such as Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism have comparable laws or principles.

It is at this juncture that I believe many of us have gone astray. For example, the fifth amendment guarantees the freedom of speech. The ninth commandment is “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” When we exercise our “freedom of speech,” we must also keep in mind our responsibility to clothe our words in the garment of truth and be prepared to offer some rational support for our words. When we listen to others, should we not ask ourselves if they offer any evidence for the truth of their words?

Our exercise of any freedom should be tempered by our ethical principles and this presupposes maturity on the part of all concerned. This maturity has an apt analogy in adulthood in human beings. How significant is the difference between infancy and childhood, adolescence and adulthood! In a period of history dominated by the surging energy, the rebellious spirit and frenetic activity of adolescence, it is difficult to grasp the distinguishing elements of a mature society.

In our approach to personal freedom, we must leave childish or adolescent notions behind. One such notion is the incessant promotion of individualism, often to the detriment of the wider interests of society. The present generation, mainly due to the corruptions that have been identified with organizations, seem to stand against any institution. Religion as an institution is denounced. Government as an institution is denounced. Even marriage as an institution is denounced.

Freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of action have received the ardent attention of social thinkers across the centuries. This has exerted a tremendous liberating influence in the shaping of modern society. Generations of the oppressed have fought and died in the name of freedom. Certainly, the want of freedom from oppression is still a dominant factor in the turmoil of our times.

The Baha’i Faith clearly calls for an examination of current assumptions. Where does freedom limit our possibilities for progress, and where do limits free us to thrive? What are the limits to the expansion of freedom? For so fluid and elastic are its qualities of application and expression that the concept of freedom in any given situation is likely to assume a different latitude from one mind to another; these qualities are, alas, susceptible to the employment alike of good and evil. Is it any wonder, then, that we should consider the ethical framework of religions?

The Bahá’í teachings advance the principle of "moderation in all things" and assert that whatsoever passes beyond the limits of moderation will become a source of evil. When we adhere to this principle, we ensure the “true liberty” of humankind. This freedom guarantees the welfare of mankind and maintains and preserves the universal relationships found in religious teachings such as the Ten Commandments.

Let us contemplate this Bill of Rights Day our ethical principles and consider how we exercise our freedoms and what limits are appropriate for the benefit of all.

Clifford Stevens is a retired Air Force meteorologist, solar observatory operator, and data superintendent. He is also retired from the Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality where he specialized in air quality monitoring and database management. He moved to Helena in 2015 and now works for Pearson Professional Testing Center. He is treasurer of the Baha’i Local Spiritual of Helena.