Clifford Stevens column: Humanity needs unity

A recent article in Frontiers of Conservation Science warned us that only unity will assure the survival of humanity. For me, two worrying disasters loom on the horizon. War, with its weapons of mass destruction, and climate change. How humanity responds to these threats may well determine the future for us all.

If we have learned anything from two world wars, it’s that everyone suffered. Dwight D. Eisenhower, our 34th president, was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War II. He said: “There is no glory in battle worth the blood it costs.” One option to avoid World War II, tried in 1938, was appeasement.

Appeasement is the foreign policy tactic of offering specific concessions to an aggressor nation in order to prevent war. In the infamous 1938 Munich Agreement, Great Britain sought to avoid war with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy by taking no action in response to Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia in 1935 or Germany’s annexation of Austria in 1938. As history shows that didn’t work so well.

Of course, all out war didn’t turn out so well either, as President Eisenhower noted.

I prefer the approach underway in these days, of sanctions. Sanctions are penalties imposed by one or more countries on another, to stop it acting aggressively. They are among the toughest actions nations can take, short of going to war.

More needs to be done to prevent the human tragedy in Ukraine of course. Sanctions are working, and it should be said that we are in new territory here, but progress is being made. Unfortunately, many countries are prepared for war on a moments notice, but not prepared to punish aggressors economically or otherwise with the same speed.

The other threat, climate change, may not have the immediacy of war, but it is getting there. First let’s look at change in general.

Change is an inevitable part and truth of life, and there is no running away from it. If change is well planned and formulated, it can produce positive results but even in spite of planning, change is hard to incorporate, accept and appreciate. The Kubler-Ross Change Curve is the most reliable tool to understand change and the stages associated with it. It is used by business leaders across the world to help their workforce adapt to change and move towards success.

The Kubler-Ross Change Curve is a model consisting of the various levels or stages of emotions which are experienced by a person, company, or community facing inevitable change. The 5 stages included in this model are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

When denial doesn’t work any longer, anger follows. We wish this change wasn’t needed and we’re really mad that it does. When that doesn’t work, we enter bargaining. Maybe if we conserve, recycle, make a deal, educate, or whatever we’ll not have to change very much. When that doesn’t work and the problem is there, our next choice is either return to denial or anger, or move on to depression where we realize that we have no choice, we must change. Once we work through what is needed, we can move into acceptance.

As far as climate change goes, we are like the frog in a pan of water. The pan is put on the stove and the water gradually heats up. The frog takes no notice (denial) and eventually dies in hot water. Hopefully humanity will be brave enough to do whatever it takes to turn the stove off before it’s too late. Many are in denial, anger, or bargaining, but more and more are moving into depression and trying to figure out what changes are needed.

These two threats to humanity have one common element that will determine how things proceed – UNITY. As countries unite to make sanctions too painful for Russia to continue, or begin to make the changes necessary to stabilize the climate, the worst can be prevented. The more unity, the more results.

Fear, however, rarely creates real unity. Trying to motivate people through dire warnings, or scenarios of future disaster, or by force, always produces resistance.

Instead, the world needs the kind of motivation which awakens in us our altruistic instincts and creates true unity from diversity. To accomplish this the force must be spiritual in nature.

Religion has always been the source of spiritual force, but today several factors prevent religion from being the spiritual source of unity:

Religion has already either tried to create unity and failed, or failed to try.

Religions have lost their power to unite because their divinely-revealed teachings, over time, have been undermined by misinterpretations and misapplications.

Religions have multiplied into thousands of sects and denominations, each asserting their interpretations and practices are correct, and even contending with one another.

Religion envisions a peaceful, unified future world, but provides little practical guidance about how to accomplish that goal.

While the institutions and teachings of each Faith may differ, they all aim to produce spiritual people who possess spiritual qualities. The Apostle Paul lists them as: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control” in the Bible (Gal. 5:22-23).

There’s good news. Already spiritual forces are at work creating the unity the world needs. A fresh revelation from God has revitalized those eternal verities by founding a new religion protected from misinterpretations and schism. This new religion is the Baha’i Faith, and its prophet is Baha’u’llah.

If you would like to know more, visit the website www.bahai.us or call 1-800-22-UNITE. You could also call me at 406-202-6844. I would love to talk to you or your group about religion in general or the Baha’i Faith in particular. God bless you all!

Clifford Stevens is a retired Air Force meteorologist, solar observatory operator, and data superintendent. He is also retired from the Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality where he specialized in air quality and database management. He moved to Helena in 2015 and now works for Pearson Professional Testing Center. He is treasurer of the Baha’i Local Spiritual.

