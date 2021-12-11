Clifford Stevens column: Human Rights Day - equality

Yesterday was Human Rights Day. It is observed every year on Dec. 10, the day the United Nations adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This milestone document proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Equality – rebuild better, fairer, greener.” There are, of course, many other aspects to the subject of “human rights” but equality surely deserves to be front and center.

“Equality has the power to tackle the root causes of conflict and crisis, by addressing grievances, eliminating inequalities and exclusion and allowing all people to equally participate in decision-making that affect their lives. Societies that protect and promote equality for everyone are more resilient societies, better equipped to weather unexpected crises such as pandemics and the impacts of the climate crisis.” (un.org)

America has much to be proud of in advancing equal rights. The Declaration of Independence stated "that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

There have been hiccups along the way. It took the 14th Amendment to proclaim that the above statement applied to former slaves, the 19th amendment to apply it to women, and court decisions to apply it to followers of other religions, other races, and other minority groups.

The conviction that we belong to one human family is at the heart of the Baha’i Faith. Our teachings compare the world of humanity to the human body. Within this body, millions of cells, diverse in form and function, play their part in maintaining a healthy system. The principle that governs the functioning of the body is cooperation. Its various parts do not compete for resources; rather, each cell, from its inception, is linked to a continuous process of giving and receiving. Acceptance of the oneness of humanity demands that prejudice—whether racial, religious, or gender related—must be totally eliminated.

This oneness is agreed upon, at least in theory, by both science and religion. ”The Bible teaches that Adam and Eve were the first humans. According to the Jewish, Islamic, and Christian religions, and all humans have descended from them. (allaboutcreation.org) “If you trace back the DNA in the maternally inherited mitochondria within our cells, all humans have a theoretical common ancestor. This woman, known as ‘mitochondrial Eve,’ lived between 100,000 and 200,000 years ago in southern Africa. She was not the first human, but every other female lineage eventually had no female offspring, failing to pass on their mitochondrial DNA. As a result, all humans today can trace their mitochondrial DNA back to her.” (newscientist.com)

At our origin, all humanity was one, and it still is, but we have yet to live by this principle. In terms of equality, we are still a work in progress.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights Drafting Committee was chaired by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. She wisely remarked: “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home -- so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world… Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerted citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world."

A delegation of American Baha’is was present at these early gatherings and offered advice from the Baha’i Writings such as this: “Let them purify their sight and behold all humankind as leaves and blossoms and fruits of the tree of being. Let them at all times concern themselves with doing a kindly thing for one of their fellows, offering to someone love, consideration and thoughtful help. Let them see no one as their enemy, or as wishing them ill, but think of all humankind as their friends; regarding the alien as an intimate, the stranger as a companion, staying free of prejudice, drawing no lines.”

If you would like to know more, visit the website www.bahai.us or call 1-800-22-UNITE. You could also call me at 406-202-6844. I would love to talk to you or your group about religion in general or the Baha’i Faith in particular. God bless you all!

Clifford Stevens is a retired Air Force meteorologist, solar observatory operator, and data superintendent. He is also retired from the Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality where he specialized in air quality and database management. He moved to Helena in 2015 and now works for Pearson Professional Testing Center. He is treasurer of the Baha’i Local Spiritual.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0