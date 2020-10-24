Clifford Stevens column: Confronting change

I’m almost 70 now and I’m very curious about the behavior of many friends and family members. My father-in-law, who smoked continuously, was shown a spot on his chest x-ray. He asked the doctor: “If I quit smoking, will it go away?”

The answer was “maybe” but he never smoked another cigarette, even though he continued to carry a pack in his chest pocket for the next 30 years. Another friend was caught smoking in the hospital men’s room shortly after his quadruple bypass operation. He was gone in less than a year.

In my experience, most people don’t listen to experts when they tell us we have to change, and we listen less when the changes are large. Of course, experts often disagree and they can be slow to change as well, especially if there is a financial consideration. No one likes to have to admit they were wrong but consensus among experts eventually grows. Here are just a few examples I have seen:

Lead in gasoline, paint, the air, or the water is a serious public health problem, as are other pollutants like ozone and particulate matter. Seat belts and cars designed with safety in mind are not optional. Drunk driving is a crime. Smoking is a huge health hazard. Climate change is real. Junk food is killing us. The list goes on and on. And like experts opinion, public opinion has changed on these and many other issues.