Clifford Stevens column: Confronting change

I’m almost 70 now and I’m very curious about the behavior of many friends and family members. My father-in-law, who smoked continuously, was shown a spot on his chest x-ray. He asked the doctor: “If I quit smoking, will it go away?”
The answer was “maybe” but he never smoked another cigarette, even though he continued to carry a pack in his chest pocket for the next 30 years. Another friend was caught smoking in the hospital men’s room shortly after his quadruple bypass operation. He was gone in less than a year.
In my experience, most people don’t listen to experts when they tell us we have to change, and we listen less when the changes are large. Of course, experts often disagree and they can be slow to change as well, especially if there is a financial consideration. No one likes to have to admit they were wrong but consensus among experts eventually grows. Here are just a few examples I have seen:
Lead in gasoline, paint, the air, or the water is a serious public health problem, as are other pollutants like ozone and particulate matter. Seat belts and cars designed with safety in mind are not optional. Drunk driving is a crime. Smoking is a huge health hazard. Climate change is real. Junk food is killing us. The list goes on and on. And like experts opinion, public opinion has changed on these and many other issues.
I read an article recently that listed six common reasons why patients don’t listen to their doctors: We don’t like what we’re hearing; we think we know more than the doctor; we have given up; we are just too busy; we think it’s a sign of weakness; or we fear a serious diagnosis
The common thread I see is denial. In “On Death and Dying”, Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross famously described the five emotional states seriously ill people commonly experienced and the adaptive mechanisms they use. She developed her ideas while working with terminally ill patients, but, as Life magazine stated at the time, her book was “a profound lesson for the living.” That’s because the same five stages are often seen in a person’s movement from “needing to change” to “making the change”.
Here’s how the process proceeds from denial to acceptance. When we are told a change is needed, our first response is denial (I don’t need to change.). When denial no longer works, anger is the next response (How dare you say I need to change!). When anger doesn’t work, we try make a deal (I’ll do this so I don’t have to change.).
Next is depression (Crap! I really do have to change.). And finally comes acceptance and we do whatever is necessary to make the change. If you have had a friend who had an addiction problem, and got past it, you’ve seen these five steps in action.
The need for change in our individual and collective lives has perhaps never been greater. If we examine the story of our own lives, we would see that change has not been optional, change was necessary and inevitable, how much more so in the history of our beloved nation. The social teachings of the Baha’i Faith give us a powerful tool to navigate this world of change: independent investigation of truth. But, what does that mean?
“Know ye that God has created in man the power of reason, whereby man is enabled to investigate reality. God has not intended man to imitate blindly his fathers and ancestors… He is not to be an imitator or follower of any soul. He must not rely implicitly upon the opinion of any man without investigation; nay, each soul must seek intelligently and independently… If he does not independently investigate, he has failed to utilize the talent God has bestowed upon him… The greatest cause of bereavement and disheartening in the world of humanity is ignorance based upon blind imitation.”
“The essence of all that We have revealed for thee is Justice, is for man to free himself from idle fancy and imitation, discern with the eye of oneness His glorious handiwork, and look into all things with a searching eye.”
If you would like to know more search for “baha’i social teachings” on the internet. You could also visit the website www.bahai.us or call 1-800-22-UNITE.
Clifford Stevens is the treasurer of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i Faith in Helena.
