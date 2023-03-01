It said the winds initially increased along the Rocky Mountain Front on Nov. 4, before a strong Pacific cold front propelled the strong winds eastward into the plains and valleys the next day.

"During the peak of the event many locations reported wind gusts in the 50 to 80 mph range, leading to numerous impacts to personal/commercial property, utility infrastructure, and aviation/ground transportation," the National Weather Service stated. "In addition to that, at least one fire was ignited by fallen trees and power lines."

Meteorologist Ray Greely said Wednesday he remembered that day.

"It was quite an event," he said.

Gusts topped off at 80 mph in West Helena, 76 mph at Sieben Flats and 68 mph at Helena Regional Airport.

He said Helena typically does not get such high gusts. And said any gusts of 60 mph can cause damage.

"There's no saying what causes trees to come down and what doesn't," he said.

Richards said being able to get the damage repaired depends on the weather and could last until April. He said workers were being careful to make sure no other stones would be damaged.