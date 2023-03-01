Staff at the Forestvale Cemetery north of Helena continues cleaning up trees that fell several months ago due to a powerful windstorm, causing heavy damage to some gravestones and other property.
Bob Richards, Forestvale supervisor, said at one time there were more than 30 trees down, mostly in 70-100-yard radius in the southeast portion of the grounds, and workers are now down to removing the last half-dozen or so trees.
Richards said the damage was caused by a big windstorm in November and the county has spent nearly $16,000 in cleanup efforts so far at Forestvale.
Replacing the trees in the county-run cemetery will be put out to bid, with the replanting likely scheduled for fall, Richards said.
He said most of the trees destroyed were spruce, with a few of them cedar. He said most of them were from when the cemetery opened in 1890.
Richards said several markers were unearthed as well. He said nothing much could be done in terms of repairs until the ground thaws.
“It was good and bad,” he said of the incident. “Obviously it was bad that it happened, but at least it happened at the start of winter when it’s slower out here and there are no burial services.”
Forestvale is a state cemetery district and the county oversees the finances and money coming in. Richards said 50 acres of the 150-acre cemetery are developed.
Richards was out of town when the windstorm struck Nov. 5. After it hit, he said he got calls from workers that trees were down all over. He recalled that only two trees were lost in a storm two years earlier in which gusts hit 80 mph.
The National Weather Service has an event summary from that day posted on its website at https://bit.ly/3ZdNkIa.
It said the winds initially increased along the Rocky Mountain Front on Nov. 4, before a strong Pacific cold front propelled the strong winds eastward into the plains and valleys the next day.
"During the peak of the event many locations reported wind gusts in the 50 to 80 mph range, leading to numerous impacts to personal/commercial property, utility infrastructure, and aviation/ground transportation," the National Weather Service stated. "In addition to that, at least one fire was ignited by fallen trees and power lines."
Meteorologist Ray Greely said Wednesday he remembered that day.
"It was quite an event," he said.
Gusts topped off at 80 mph in West Helena, 76 mph at Sieben Flats and 68 mph at Helena Regional Airport.
He said Helena typically does not get such high gusts. And said any gusts of 60 mph can cause damage.
"There's no saying what causes trees to come down and what doesn't," he said.
Richards said being able to get the damage repaired depends on the weather and could last until April. He said workers were being careful to make sure no other stones would be damaged.
He said there are also some “root balls,” the main clumps of roots at the base of tree, remaining among the damage.
“As bad as it was cleaning up the trees, cleaning up the root balls is even harder,” Richards said.
He said the cemetery has received mostly support from the community.
“A few people are concerned their family markers have been damaged,” he said, adding some of the markers have tipped over, but are not cracked or broken.
The cemetery, about 21/2 miles north of Helena and at 490 Forestvale Road, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“A group of investors purchased these 160 acres, which a local newspaper called ‘bleak and unattractive and too remote’ from town,” Historic Montana states at https://historicmt.org/.
The gothic-arched stone entrance to the cemetery was built in 1890, with the first burial was in September of that year.
The Helena Cemetery — as Forestvale was called until 1901— was landscaped by civil engineer Harry V. Wheeler in a park-like style, Historic Montana states.
"Here are buried many pioneer public figures of Montana—from Vigilante leader and U.S. Marshal John X. Biedler to Methodist missionary “Brother Van” William Van Orsdel, who preached in mining camp saloons and founded some 50 churches—as well as many prominent political and business," the website states.
Several former governors, Montana political and civic leaders and actress Myrna Loy are buried at Forestvale as well.
The cemetery includes a “China Row” section, located outside the formal cemetery plat at the northwestern corner.