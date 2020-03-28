Cleanliness and godliness

Christian, God has loved us and given his Son for us. So, we love those in need.

Luther

Thus, in 1527, when the bubonic plague struck Wittenberg, Martin Luther refused to flee the city but stayed and cared for the sick.

Hear Luther in: "Whether One May Flee from a Deadly Plague:” “Very well, by God's decree, the enemy has sent us poison and deadly offal (“by-products”).

Therefore, I shall ask God mercifully to protect us.

Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it.

I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.

If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me. Here I have done what he has expected of me and so, I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others.

If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person, but will go freely."