Clashes over how to manage state's budget in pandemic continue

"The big picture remains pretty grim," Barkey said.

One of the signers of the Tuesday letter, Speaker of the House Greg Hertz, R-Polson, gave public comment Wednesday saying that while it's not clear where Montana is heading in terms of revenues, he wants to see budget reductions now.

"The sooner we prepare, the better we are," Hertz told the committee. " .… The longer we wait until we see good numbers, the more difficult it's going to become."

While the committee also voted to not sent a letter to the state's congressional delegation, Hertz said he'd like to see more flexibility from the federal government in how funds it provides as aid to states can be used.

As of now, the $1.25 billion Montana received from the federal CARES Act cannot go toward replacing lost revenues, but Livers said governors from both sides of the aisle have been pushing Congress for that ability, or money in additional packages.

Democratic state Sen. Dick Barrett, of Missoula, said cuts would cause more harm to the recovery than help in balancing the budget.

"We are shutting down government at the same time that we are trying to reopen the economy," Barrett said. He added the state's reserves were set aside for times like the pandemic.

"That's the reason we have these revenues, is to be able to maintain spending during a downturn," Barrett said. " … I think urging the governor to cut spending at this juncture is extraordinarily ill-advised."

