Clancy man killed in crash north of Townsend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 59-year-old Clancy man died in a single vehicle crash in Broadwater County over the weekend.

David Scott Weston died of injuries sustained when his vehicle went off a windy section of road in Magpie Gulch about 30 miles north of Townsend. Sheriff Wynn Meehan said Weston was driving toward Canyon Ferry Reservoir when he apparently went off the edge, rolled once and the vehicle came to a rest on its tires.

It is not clear when the crash occurred but passersby stopped when they encountered his dog in the road Saturday afternoon. While searching for where the dog came from they located the vehicle and Weston's body.

Officials performed an autopsy and listed Weston’s cause of death as trauma. A toxicology report is pending and he was not wearing a seat belt, Meehan said.

Members of Weston’s family were able to take custody of the dog, he added.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2