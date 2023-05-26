Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Clancy man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a homemade firearm was sentenced on May 25 to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Friday.

Matthew Phillip Hamper, 43, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth and to possession of an unregistered firearm. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in 2021, law enforcement learned that Hamper, who was on state supervision, was selling meth in the Helena area and identified him as the supplier in several controlled purchases.

Montana probation officers searched Hamper’s home and an RV parked next to the main house. Inside the RV, officers found nearly 4 pounds of meth and several firearms, including a homemade single-shot “slap gun,” also known as a "slam gun" or "zip gun."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the “slap gun” met the definition of a destructive device and that it was not registered in the National Firearms Regulation and Transfer Record.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Missouri River Drug Task Force, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Montana Probation and Parole.