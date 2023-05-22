A 31-year-old Clancy man has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide in connection with an early Sunday shooting death of a White Sulphur Springs man in Meagher County, officials said Monday.

Dominic Paul Driscoll is being held in Broadwater County jail on no bond, authorities said.

Meagher County authorities received a call about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting a gunshot wound at 206 E. Baker St., near the Castle in White Sulphur Springs, Meagher County officials said.

Deputies, along with Meagher County Ambulance, found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest and one person with a gunshot wound to the ankle. Both were transported to Mountainview Medical Center for medical treatment, authorities said.

The person shot in the chest was declared deceased at Mountainview Medical Center shortly after arrival. He has been identified as Benjamin Andrew Bullington, 28, of White Sulphur Springs, officials said.

The other person was identified as Dominic Paul Driscoll, 31, of Clancy.

After being treated, Driscoll was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide and transported to the Broadwater County Detention Center, authorities said. Officials did not disclose Monday what prompted the shooting.

No other suspects are involved in this case and there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident, county officials said.

Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Montana Crime Lab and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting the Meagher County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. The Meagher County Sheriff's Office asks the public to respect the privacy of the families involved in this tragedy while they work through this difficult time.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Meagher County Sheriff's Office at 406-547-3397.