Clancy area hit with 4 lightning-sparked fires Sunday

It was not one but four fires that hit the Clancy area Sunday, all sparked by a passing storm, a Forest Service official said Tuesday.

While not big in size, each of the fires was given a proper name.

The Shingle Creek, Browns Gulch and Shingle Butte fires were each about one-tenth of an acre and contained, a Forest Service official said.

The Strawberry Creek fire was about half-an-acre and also quickly contained.

Responding agencies included the U.S. Forest Service, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department and the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, officials said.

"It was a team effort," Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest spokeswoman Chiara Cipriano said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:05 p.m. Sunday that the Strawberry Creek fire was on U.S. Forest Service land. At 6:28 p.m. they said the fire, originally called the Pinecrest fire, was about a half-acre.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.