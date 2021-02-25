Claire Huangci to perform Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 with Helena Symphony Orchestra

“I find that the Concerto No. 2 is more suited for my hands... It’s a stretch and it takes a lot of work -- work which I’ve now had the time to do with all this COVID lockdown.

“But this will be my very first time to play it with an orchestra. And it is quite a monumental work.” At 50 minutes, “it is a marathon.”

“It’s a piece you don’t take on lightly. I’m so grateful to have a project like this to work on.

“I think the way I would describe it -- it’s a soundscape. What you hear and what you visualize, it’s not a particular picture because the instrumentation is so rich. He took full advantage of every color you can conjure from an orchestra. And he’s able to weave special instruments together. There are duets. Really listen for that.

“There are a lot of intense moments… This is one of those pieces that’s not flamboyant with fireworks... There’s a humbleness in Brahms’ character, which I always found very moving. Yet there is a fiery spirit, which we hear at once in the very opening of the first movement in the piano solo that comes with a wild cadenza and the second movement as well. It doesn’t get harder than that.

Although it’s a virtual concert, “It’s really a piece where you can sit back and somewhat meditate,” she said.