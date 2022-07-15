Claim your spot for Symphony Under the Stars

Beginning this afternoon, members of the public can start claiming their spots on Carroll College's Guadalupe Hill for Saturday's free Symphony Under the Stars concert celebrating the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Early placement of blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed 3-5 p.m. Friday for anyone who makes a $5 donation to the Boy Scouts, who will be on site providing security. Everyone else can claim their spots beginning at 5 p.m. Pets, plastic tarps, paint, rocks and stakes are strictly prohibited on the lawn at all times.

Concert-goers are encouraged to hold down their blankets with non-perishable or canned food items that will be donated to Helena Food Share. The event is the local food bank's biggest food drive of the year and usually brings in more than 18,000 pounds of food per year, but event organizers hope to up that number to 22,000 pounds this year.

"The food collected at this event is even more critical now as we continue to see significant increases in food costs. As a result, there is an increase in the need for food support in our community," Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said. "Please bring what you can to the concert. We will have a team of volunteers collecting food at various stations throughout the hillside. Thanks to the Helena Symphony, Carroll College, and Intrepid Credit Union for making food collection a part of this exciting annual community event."

The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and will finish with a fireworks finale. It attracts over 18,000 people from all over Montana and beyond, according to event organizers.

“At Intrepid Credit Union, we are dedicated to amplifying community engagement and fostering new opportunities for our neighbors,” said Greg Strizich, CEO of Intrepid Credit Union. “Each year, the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars showcases the incredible talent we have in Helena and provides access to symphonic art to thousands within our community. We are thrilled to be a principal sponsor for this exceptional Helena tradition.”

Concert-goers can look forward to the Helena's Symphony's renditions of the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, including performances of the iconic "Piano Man," "Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)," "Your Song," and "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant."

“Carroll College is pleased to once again serve as the venue for this highly anticipated summer concert," Carroll College President John Cech said. "We look forward to partnering with the Helena Symphony and Intrepid Credit Union in welcoming our friends and neighbors from near and far for an evening celebrating community and good music."

For more information, contact the Helena Symphony office at 406-442-1860.

Specific details regarding seating, parking and other production information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page and website at www.facebook.com/SymphonyUnderTheStars, or www.symphonyunderthestars.com.

If you go What: Symphony Under the Stars When: Blanket placement starts at 3 p.m. Friday with a $5 donation to the Boy Scouts and 5 p.m. Friday for the general public. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Where: Guadalupe Hill on the Carroll College campus. Theme: The music of Billy Joel and Elton John Cost: Free