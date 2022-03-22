City to help fund demolition of Memorial Park apartments in Helena

The Helena City Commission approved the use of $175,000 for the demolition of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments to make room for a new boutique hotel.

The Tax Increment Financing funds are available through the city's Railroad Urban Renewal District. The recipient of the funds is Bell Hotel LLC, which will use the money for demolition and abatement of the property.

The property at 40 E. Lyndale Ave. has been vacant since 2016. Demolition and abatement of the property is expected to be complete in the spring of this year.

Mayor Wilmot Collins expressed his enthusiasm for the project in a press release from the city of Helena.

"I am thrilled the city had the opportunity to support the proposed project at the old Memorial Park Apartments property," Collins said in the press release. "The TIF funds are a tremendous resource for businesses in Helena. This is a significant project for the community and exactly the type of redevelopment we hope to use TIF funds for."

The redevelopment of the property will be headed by Bell Hotel LLC, which aims to build a boutique 12-room luxury hotel with a mid-century modern aesthetic. According to co-founders Karli Mosey and AshLy Tubbs, the goal is to be able to offer Helena-centric vacation packages and local small business-supplied amenities.

"We want to find creative ways to show people the best of Helena, from the coffee in their mugs to the shampoo in the showers," Tubbs said, in a prior interview with the Independent Record.

The pair have a meaningful business and personal relationship, previously creating a subscription-based gift box service that they said gave them the courage to reach higher. They previously said they hoped they could start demolition and abatement on the abandoned apartments as early as this spring. With the approval of this funding, they are on track to meet that goal.

"This funding is a spring-board launching the Bell Hotel toward success right out of the gate," said Mosey, in a statement to the city.

The funding request was presented to the Railroad Urban Renewal District TIF Advisory Board in December 2021, when it was approved unanimously. The applicant will pay a 52% match toward the demolition phase of the project.

Tubbs said the pair are "enthusiastically grateful" for the support they received from both the railroad district and the city of Helena. She continued by saying that site cleanup is the first step in benefiting the entire community.

The pair said they also hope to bring in a second business to operate on the property and were gauging interest as early as November. The hotel, which will be called "The Bell, Helena's Boutique Hotel," is currently on track to be finished by the end of 2023.

The Lyndale Avenue property was originally known as the Treasure State Court when it was built in the 1930s. At the time, it was a modest inn, but over the next few decades it went through many changes. The property was purchased by W. L. Bompart and renovated in 1952, giving it the moniker Bell Motel. Buck Rea, who purchased the property from his family in 2000, operated it as the 35-unit Memorial Park Apartments until its closure in 2016.

Rea will retain ownership of the property and lease the land to the hotel.

