City to close portion of 6th Avenue during upgrades

A section of 6th Avenue in Helena will be closed July 26-30 between North Davis and North Ewing streets as upgrades to the city’s water and sewer mains are completed.

The first phase of construction will start on Monday and run through, July 30, weather permitting, city officials said.

The project will extend its current closure of Rodney Street to 5th Avenue but open the 9th Avenue and Rodney intersection. It will also close 6th Avenue between North Davis and North Ewing streets. Detours will route traffic down 9th Street, Broadway Street, 5th Avenue, North Ewing and North Davis streets, city officials said.

The intersection of 6th and Rodney is expected to open over the July 31-Aug. 1 weekend, before closing again Aug. 2-4 while crews complete paving preparation work. Construction will not fully end until mid-August when road crews are able to complete street paving.

Residents can contact Jason Crawford with the city of Helena at 461-2115 with questions or concerns.

