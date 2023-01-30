City staff gets first look at Helena Food Share proposal, new office space

Two proposed substantial developments within Helena took their first steps Monday, with developers and designers discussing the projects with city staff during a pre-application meeting.

Both Helena Food Share and a Billings-based developer met with city staff ahead of submitting building permit applications.

The nonprofit food bank is in the midst of raising $5 million through a capital campaign to fund the 19,000-square-foot proposed facility, dubbed the Community Food Resource Center, at 1225 Boulder Ave.

The about 58,000-square-foot lot will house a warehouse, cold storage, food preparation space, office space, community room and the customer-facing pantry, all of which are now housed at three separate locations, according to Mosaic Architecture's Gretchen Krumm, who represented the organization at the meeting.

The site plan also calls for the inclusion of a docking bay on the north side of the property with access on Lyndale Avenue.

Fifty parking spaces will line the west side of the building and extend north from the building to the boulevard of Lyndale Avenue. The plan also notes six on-street spaces.

Krumm said the western half of that larger parcel is proposed to be a car wash, which will share an access road off of Lyndale Avenue, just west of the truck access.

The warehouse portion will include separate storage areas for produce, dry goods and frozen products, and off Boulder Avenue, a donation drop off and Kid Pack meal loading lane will connect to the warehouse's receiving and repacking areas.

Krumm said there is "a lot of space for volunteers to process and intake goods and prepare them for the pantry."

The number of approaches from city streets with the drop off loop will require a Helena City Commission-approved variance request.

The organization intends to connect to existing utilities under Boulder Avenue and utilize underground storm water storage.

Mosaic Architecture's Ben Tintinger told city staff the site was a challenge and the design team "went through a lot of different site plan iterations, trying to make all of this work."

"I know this site has been the subject of a lot of discussion over the last few years," Tintinger said. "It's been cleaned up, and Helena Food Share is certainly excited to be on this property."

Billings-based developer Larsen Properties proposed building an about 5,200-square-foot commercial facility for three businesses on the south side of Staples in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center off Washington Street.

WWC Engineering's Drew Pearson, who spoke Monday on behalf of the project, said the plan is to rent the space to a restaurant, and either two professional offices or a professional office and retail space.

A rendering of the design shows a brick and metal siding fascade similar in look to the Staples.

Each suite will be about 1,700 square feet.

The developer plans to include 34 parking spaces, three handicap spots and is in need of 12 spots through a shared parking agreement with an adjacent business.