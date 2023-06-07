The Helena Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands is seeking public comment on a proposed Mount Helena trail relocation project anticipated to begin mid-July.

Nearly 725 feet of the northernmost portion of Mike Cormier Trail, located near the eastern terminus of Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, will be relocated about 50 feet to the north.

According to a city news release sent Wednesday, the relocation will "ensure that it fully resides on City Park ownership from its intersection with Le Grande Cannon Walkway, at its northern most extent, to an eventual intersection with an existing portion of the Mike Cormier Trail that is approximately 550 feet south of the Le Grande Cannon Walkway."

The project is expected to begin July 15 and conclude July 31.

The new trail route will be about 1,250 feet in total length and 5 feet in width. It will involve mechanical construction using a mini excavator in the initial phase followed by hand work.

The Mike Cormier Trail is a recreational trail located within Mount Helena City Park that provides pedestrian and bicycle access from the Le Grande Cannon Walkway to the Mount Helena trail system.

"For a number of years, the public has had the privilege of accessing Mount Helena City Park through the permissed crossing of a parcel of private property," the city's news release states. "However, the owners of the private parcel that the Mike Cormier Trail currently crosses have requested that the City of Helena relocate the trail prism on their property onto public ownership to ensure that future plans for their parcel do not conflict with public access to Mount Helena City Park."

The city is seeking public comment on the proposal through June 30. Comments can be submitted via the city's public engagement platform, BeHeardHelena.

Helena Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather called the project a win-win. The city will get a "more sustainable route with better drainage," and the land owner will no longer be encumbered.

"Any time we can ensure our trails are on public land, that's our goal, as it simplifies management of those trails," Langsather said.

A city crew is now working to relocate portions of the Easy Rider Trail on Mount Ascension off of private land.

Langsather said such work is common, but it was not until a 2019 rewrite of his department's recreation plan that these projects were presented to the public for comment ahead of time.

He said the recently implemented public process allows the city to glean feedback from residents and helps prepare the people using the recreational infrastructure.

"If they come out there and see us working, they'll have a better understanding of the reasoning for doing the work we're doing," Langsather said. "It's a good project, and hopefully people won't be surprised by it."

In September 2021, then City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk suspended work on a controversial Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail across the base of Mount Helena out of concern for crew members' safety.

The city received dozens of emails calling for the halting of construction over concerns about changes made to the trail with a perceived lack of public input. Harlow-Schalk did not provide specific examples of public interactions that caused concern for city employee safety.

"The emails and tenor have gotten more and more aggressive in opposition," she said at the time.