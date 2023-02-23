The city of Helena’s redesigned website launched Thursday, featuring what city officials hope will bring residents a more reliable and customer friendly experience.

City staff has been working on the project since the summer, Helena officials said. The site is at www.helenamt.gov

Along with new navigation options and features, the website, built through the OpenCities platform, will now also be home to several external websites. The Helena Citizens’ Council, Civic Center, and Last Chance Splash and Pool will all be located within the main City website.

The city said in a Feb. 15 posting that some of the new website highlights to expect include:

Task oriented navigation

Board and committee pages

Parks map

City facilities map

Officials said the transition should be seamless, but bookmarks from the current website may no longer work. Popular tools, like the event calendar, will have a new format and may interact different than the old website, they warn.

A city spokesman said the City-County information technology department used to employ a web staff person.

That position became vacant a couple of years ago and they were unable to fill it, which is one of the key reasons officials went the direction of the new website with a vendor, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said, adding that going with the vendor, Granicus, was a cost savings from filling a full-time position.

The county will be getting a new website this spring.

There is a one-time setup and migration costs for both entities of $47,000, of which the city will pay half. There are first year license costs of $25,000 and year two costs of $25,750, with minor increases projected for subsequent years, Garcin said.

A website improvement form will be available on the new site to help correct any issues that are missed during the transition, officials said.