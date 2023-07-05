Nearly a mile of 11th Avenue will be closed to traffic from July 10 to Aug. 24, officials with Helena's Transportation Systems Department said.

The stretch of 11th Avenue between Cruse and Montana avenues will be closed for resurfacing, and traffic will be rerouted to Sixth and Helena avenues during the duration of the project.

A news release from the city states work is weather dependent and notifications will be sent out regarding any change of schedule.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the news release states. "Thank you in advance for affording the crew ample room to safely perform this work."

Those with questions or concerns should call the Helena Transportation Systems Department at 406-447-1566.