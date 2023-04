The City of Helena Job Fair on Thursday will be hosted in the Civic Center Ballroom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can meet city staff and learn about full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. 

People should bring copies of their resumes and will be able to apply for open positions on site. The Helena Civic Center is at 340 Neill Ave.

For more information, visit helenamt.gov/employment or call 406-447-8333.