City of Helena to aid former district judge turned 'dog poop master'

“Each new station requires additional time, money and resources so we try to evaluate and locate (stations) in the most efficient and effective locations,” she wrote.

Sherlock was happy with the news.

"I think it's great," he said in an email. "I feel my poop-hauling days are over."

Ponozzo said people are concerned about pet waste, but said the ultimate responsibility falls to pet owners. She said the city has seen more pet waste this spring than in past years. She said maybe it was due to people wanting to get out during the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe more people adopted dogs as well.

"Or maybe more people are using public land, which is great," she said.

Ponozzo said Helena does have several good Samaritans like Sherlock, or public service groups, who help take care of public land.

Sherlock, who said he lost his sense of smell several years ago and now considers it a blessing, provided the heavy-gauge plastic bags for the poop bins, said he brings the dog poop to his home on Sundays and puts it in his trash bin for Monday's trash collection. He doesn’t want the dog poop to sit in the trash bin for very long and “ferment.”