City of Helena swears in mayor, new commissioners

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and new City Commissioners Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed took their oaths of office Thursday evening.

Collins won reelection in November by a wide margin and thanked the Helena community for its faith in him.

"I heard you during my campaign," he said after being sworn in by District Court Judge Mike Menahan.

Collins said street repairs, homelessness, the housing crisis and water and sewer infrastructure were among the most frequently cited issues he heard about on the campaign trail.

The city is poised to spend millions of American Rescue Plan Act dollars doled out by the federal government on all of those issues in the coming years.

Collins' wife and daughter, who traveled from the United Kingdom to surprise her father, were in attendance Thursday evening.

Feaver, who spent almost 40 years working for the government employee union, said he is finally in a position to give back to the city that he said has given him and his family so much.

Following his swearing in, Feaver called for more robust relationships with the county and Helena Public Schools.

He echoed Collins' sentiments about the need for increased housing stock within city limits.

"Housing is a huge issue for not just the homeless, but people who want to come work here," he said in an interview after the ceremony. "If we can't provide housing, they (workers) won't come."

He pointed to the commission's establishment of the Helena Affordable Housing Trust Fund as a large step in the right direction.

Feaver's wife attended the ceremony.

Reed, who spent nearly eight months shepherding the city government through the beginning of the global health pandemic as interim city manager before being elected to the commission, said that experience will give her a leg up.

"It helped me understand the mechanics of the city, and that made me want to run for the position," she said in an interview following her swearing in.

Listening to the community is her "top priority" heading into the new year, she said.

Reed also said the housing crisis is of chief concern to the commission and called for further leveraging of the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

She said she plans to continue to listen to the community's needs, assess the housing situation and consider the different avenues the city government can take to achieve its housing goals, such as establishing more mixed density areas, to "really start using those funds."

The new commissioners replace Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin, who did not run for reelection.

The commissioners will enter a new year with a slew of big ticket items in front of them, such as major subdivisions up for approval, ARPA funds to be spent and the establishment of a public health oversight committee with East Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

