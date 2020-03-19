City of Helena cuts back services amid public health crisis

According to the news release, the process for requesting an inspection will remain the same, and city inspectors will continue to conduct inspections "as timely as possible."

The planning division has already begun working remotely, but appointments to drop off plats and applications in person can be requested.

Utility services payments and utility-related licensing can no longer be done in-person "until further notice."

"If you are experiencing trouble paying your water bills, the City of Helena will work with you on deferrals, payment plans, etc.," the news release says. "Water service shut-off is suspended during these challenging times."

The city is also suspending the red and blue routes of its Capital Transit service until further notice, and paratransit bus services continue to be "evaluated on a day-by-day basis."

The East Helena Valley bus service, a hybrid paratransit and fixed route line operated by Capital Transit, has been reduced to one morning run between 7 and 8 a.m. and one evening run between 4 and 5 p.m. The routes will make stops at PureView Health Center, East Helena City Hall and WestMont on York Road.

"The City continues to follow the direction of Lewis and Clark (Public Health), and the State of Montana in relation to the COVID-19 health outbreak," the announcement says. "The delivery of in-person services will be reevaluated on Tuesday, March 31 and will be based on COVID-19 trends and CDC guidelines."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.