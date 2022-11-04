 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Helena announces closures for elections and Veterans Day

The city of Helena announced administrative offices and the transfer station will be closed Nov. 8 and 11.

In a news release sent Friday, the city stated closures will occur Nov. 8 for Election Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Garbage collection will also be impacted on both days.

Residents who normally have garbage collected on Tuesdays will need to put containers out Nov. 9 by 7 a.m.

People who have trash collected on Fridays should put containers out on Nov. 10 by 7 a.m.

People seeking additional information about trash collection are encouraged to call (406) 447-8086.

