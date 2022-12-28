City of Helena and scout troop offering Christmas tree disposal

The city of Helena is set to begin Christmas tree curbside pickup service Jan. 9.

According to a city news release sent Wednesday morning, Christmas tree pickup will continue through February.

"Trees should be placed in the alley or on the boulevard, not in trash containers," the news release states. "All lights and ornaments should be removed."

Residents can also drop off trees at the city transfer station, 1875 N. Benton Ave.

Alternatively, the Scouts of Troop 214 will be collecting trees for disposal to raise funds for the troop.

The Scouts are scheduled to collect trees on Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 at Centennial Park, 1200 Last Chance Gulch, and Bob's Valley Market, 7507 Montana Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

The troop will also collect trees from city residents' homes. Those interested in scheduling a Scout tree pick-up can do so on the troop's website. A $10 donation is suggested for tree pick-up.