City manager quit due to 'recent exchanges' with commission, 6 apply for interim job

Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in her Feb. 16 letter of resignation that she decided to abruptly leave her job because of issues with her bosses.

“Based on recent exchanges with the City Commission, I believe I am no longer the right person to serve as City Manager for Helena,” she wrote in an email to the commission, according to documents requested Feb. 18 by the Helena Independent Record and released March 9 by the city. She does not offer details on the "exchanges" in her email.

Harlow-Schalk also asks for a “mediated exit” from the city as soon as possible.

“My contract 90-days is not realistic for the current situation,” she wrote, “and I wish to reduce the impact of this transition as much as possible on this team.

“So as to make this exit as easy as possible, I am requesting mediation,” Harlow-Schalk wrote. She ends by thanking the commissioners for their consideration.

City Commissioner Emily K. Dean said in a Feb. 16 response within a half hour of Harlow-Schalk's resignation that the commission would talk with counsel and get back to her.

It was two days later that Harlow-Schalk’s resignation was announced.

Harlow-Schalk, whose salary was $154,000, declined to comment Thursday.

“Helena is a wonderful community with an excellent team of employees," she said in a Feb. 18 city news release announcing her departure. "I wish nothing but the best for its future."

The commission hired City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to serve as interim city manager from March 2-April 1, with compensation of $14,713. Jodoin had planned to resign from the city Feb. 25 to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns but agreed to delay his departure.

The city accepted applications for the position of interim city manager through March 7 and has received six letters of interest from people who want to serve. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the candidates. The meeting will be in Conference Room 326, of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

Candidates include Helena residents Mark C. Barry, Tim Burton and Gene Walborn. Other candidates include David W. Johnston of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Alan D. Lanning of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Gregg Schuster of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

This person will serve as the chief administrative officer, provide leadership for department directors and its nearly 350 employees and oversee the daily business of government.

The salary is $14,713 per month, along with a $200-per-month automobile allowance. The successful candidate would begin on or before April 1 and would be expected to serve in the position for up to nine months, through Dec. 31.

Mayor Wilmot Collins appointed city commissioners Sean Logan and Melinda Reed to an ad-hoc recruitment committee to lead in the hiring of the interim city manager. This committee may later assist in any recruitment process for a permanent city manager.

Helena has had two city managers and two interim city managers since Ron Alles retired in June 2018 after nearly eight years in the position.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.