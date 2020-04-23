City: Keep your distance from Mount Helena-area moose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Helena is warning the community to stay a safe distance away from a moose that was spotted in the Mount Helena area.

The moose was seen around mid-day Wednesday, according to the city's interim public information officer Amanda Opitz.

"Just a reminder that moose, and other wild animals, need their space," the city wrote on Facebook Thursday. "And they need a lot more space than 6 feet! Please keep your distance and don't approach these wild animals."

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon offered a similar warning Thursday.

"Don't approach wild animals," he said. "It's not uncommon for all sorts of animals to be on Mt. Helena and the trail system. People can avoid conflicts by keeping their distance, keeping their dogs under control or on a leash and by being alert while recreating to avoid surprises."

FWP officials said they plan to leave the moose alone for now.

