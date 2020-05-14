City details rehab plans for Helena Fire Tower

Representatives from Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department recently detailed plans to rehabilitate the city's historic Fire Tower, which was damaged in a suspected arson fire in 2016.
The city intends to fund the project through donations, money from the parks budget and a $25,000 Montana Historic Preservation grant from the state department of commerce.
In total, the rehabilitation of the iconic structure is estimated to cost between $100,000 and $180,000.
Pam Attardo, the heritage preservation officer for the city and county Heritage Tourism Council, said during an online public hearing Thursday that analyses conducted on the structure in 2017 and 2019 determined it could be repaired and did not need to be replaced.
"For the most part, it looks like the timbers can be repaired through what are called timber joinery methods," Attardo said.
She said the city will need to hire someone who specializes in historic preservation projects of this nature.
"It would not be rebuilt. It would not be disassembled," Attardo said. "It would be repaired in place with each side shored up as different pieces are being repaired."
Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the project will not require a Montana Environmental Policy Act review.
"We believe the project will be categorically exempt from MEPA review because it involves minor repair and rehabilitation of an existing facility within an existing footprint," Ponozzo said.
Helena's Community Development Director Sharon Haugen noted that project is "supported by the city's growth policy, the Downtown Neighborhood Plan and the Downtown (Urban Renewal District) Plan," which are things the department of commerce look for when awarding grants.
Should the city be awarded the grant, work could begin as early as July 2021.
The city will continue to accept public comment on the project via emails sent to parksandrec@helenamt.gov through Friday.
Montana Preservation Alliance Executive Director Chere Jiusto applauded the city's efforts in the endeavor during the public hearing.
"I wanted to say thank you so much to the city, to the parks department, to Pam Attardo for the hard work that you've put in to preparing not just this grant application but also the structural engineering report that you had done," Jiusto said. "I would just like to go on record as appreciating the work you've done."
