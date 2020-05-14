City details rehab plans for Helena Fire Tower

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Representatives from Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department recently detailed plans to rehabilitate the city's historic Fire Tower, which was damaged in a suspected arson fire in 2016.

The city intends to fund the project through donations, money from the parks budget and a $25,000 Montana Historic Preservation grant from the state department of commerce.

In total, the rehabilitation of the iconic structure is estimated to cost between $100,000 and $180,000.

Pam Attardo, the heritage preservation officer for the city and county Heritage Tourism Council, said during an online public hearing Thursday that analyses conducted on the structure in 2017 and 2019 determined it could be repaired and did not need to be replaced.

"For the most part, it looks like the timbers can be repaired through what are called timber joinery methods," Attardo said.

She said the city will need to hire someone who specializes in historic preservation projects of this nature.

"It would not be rebuilt. It would not be disassembled," Attardo said. "It would be repaired in place with each side shored up as different pieces are being repaired."