The city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County will have a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the Integrated Solid Waste Master Plan.

The meeting begins 5:30 p.m. with a project overview by Great West Engineering and Burns McDonnell, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

This is a hybrid meeting which will be held at the City-County Building, Room 426, 316 N. Park Ave. and will also online via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85434571564?pwd=cFdSTXRHYkxFSzgrbWh5c1BqNkM1Zz09. Seating is limited.

Residents are encouraged to take the project's phase I survey, now available at beheardhelena.com/integrated-solid-waste-master-plan.

The survey will be available through April 30.

For more information about this meeting visit: https://www.helenamt.gov/Calendars/General-Public-Events/Integrated-Solid-Waste-Master-Plan-Public-Meeting