The Helena City Commission unanimously approved a resolution to dissolve the Helena Civic Center citizen advisory board during Monday's regular meeting.
After much public comment from people on both sides of the issue, the commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of the resolution, which also sets a deadline of January 2021 for the city to either create a new citizen advisory board to support the civic center or shift that responsibility to an existing board.
A new advisory board would be tasked with supporting performance, visual and media arts, and providing programmatic oversight, at the civic center.
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who spoke out during previous meetings against the board's dissolution, was not present at Monday's meeting. As such, City Commissioner Andres Haladay served as mayor pro tempore for the evening.
"This commission's goal is the preservation of the civic center," Haladay said during the meeting. "I think this resolution puts us on that path."
Helena Civic Center Board President Judy Kline, who has served on the board for more than 40 years, asked the commissioners to "leave the board in place" and refuted claims that her board refuses to play nicely with city staff and other stakeholders.
"Our recommendations were always made respectfully and after careful consideration," Kline said.
Board member Bridget Holland pointed to a lack of communication as the cause of the regular dust-ups between city officials and the board as of late. Holland said that during the initial skirmishes caused by the realignment of the board under Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department, she personally reached out to city staff in hopes of reaching a solution but was summarily turned away.
"If there had been active communication, where would we be today?" she asked the commissioners.
Board members have often asserted that Collins, who is the city commission's lone representative on the board, has attended one meeting since assuming the role in May.
While everyone who spoke during the public comment period acknowledge the importance of the civic center to the community, some citizens favored giving the current board the boot.
Helena resident Kevin Hamm is the president of Big Sky Pride, a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group that organizes the city's annual pride parade, among other events. He called the board "a mess" during public comment and said its members have actively worked to stymie his organization's efforts to put on community events.
In an interview after the vote, Hamm said he has tried to bring comedy shows, musical acts and other "random events" to the civic center but was told by board members, "we don't like that kind of people."
"The board is the problem. They continually stand in the way," Hamm said. "They've stonewalled any new idea over and over again."
He also claimed the board has charged hefty fees never agreed upon.
"Contracts were signed and new bills arrived," he told the commissioners, referencing an agreement between Grandstreet Theatre and the Helena Civic Center.
President of the Helena Symphony Orchestra Patrick Keim said the symphony believes an advisory board should exist, but one that is more willing to collaborate.
"We would be excited to work with such a board," Keim said. "The Civic Center Board needs to be reconstituted."
With the approval of the resolution, the city will now get to work on that reconstitution.
City Manager Ana Cortez, at the request of City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin, gave a brief summary of city staff's next steps.
"This will be a collaboration, a dialogue," Cortez said regarding a future Civic Center Board. "We will not bring you ideas that just two of us decided on behind closed doors. We will have to engage with the public."
Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Director Kristi Ponozzo said the next steps will look a lot like previous efforts to involve the public that included a much maligned Nov. 15 listening session.
"I think we will follow a similar process," Ponozzo said. "We've only just begun."
City Commissioner Ed Noonan lamented the adversarial nature of the discussions and listed off the many negative adjectives used to describe city leadership from comments taken at that listening session and through an online survey. Noonan said the resolution's passage is a step in the right direction.
"I think it'll be helpful to move beyond this," he said.
Monday's meeting was the commission's last regularly scheduled meeting for Commissioners Noonan and Kali Wicks. Those who remain on the governing body will have to work with incoming Commissioners Sean Logan and Emily Dean in the process of creating a new board or assigning the duties to an existing board.
The mayor and city commission reached a consensus at a November meeting to direct City Manager Ana Cortez to draft the resolution after Commissioner Andres Haladay brought up a variety of concerns with the Civic Center Board, including an accusation of improper electioneering at board meetings. Haladay also said the board has "set up an unhealthy adversarial stance," and is no longer serving a useful advisory role.
The Helena Civic Center Board was established in 1972 to advise the city commission on matters related to the civic center. The board also hosted the Feb Fest and Christmas Gift Show events, which generated about $25,000-30,000 annually for the city.
