City cancels meeting on potential interim manager hire

The Helena City Commission has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to consider hiring Bozeman's Parking Program Manager Ed Meece as interim Helena city manager.

When asked about the reason for the cancellation Wednesday morning, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said, "No comment."

According to city materials, city staff recommended contracting with Meece from Feb. 27 until Nov 30 or until the city hires a permanent city manager, whichever happens first. He would earn a salary of $10,865 per month in addition to an automobile allowance of up to $450 per month and a housing allowance of up to $850 per month, according to a draft employment agreement.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said he was not aware that Meece was being considered for the position before the offer was made, pending city commission approval.

Logan said he recommended three local candidates who were willing and able to serve in the interim role, but "they were not given serious consideration by some on the commission." The mayor later informed him that two former Montana city managers were being considered for the position, and Logan said he was comfortable moving forward with either one of them.