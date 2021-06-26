City asking residents to help conserve water

The city of Helena is asking residents to help with water conservation efforts this summer, noting a 60% increase in usage during some days earlier this month.

Helena officials posted Friday on the city's website that "abnormally high temperatures have pushed water treatment output to concerning levels." And they said it exceeded levels not seen for three years.

They said during several days in June, the city’s Ten Mile and Missouri River water treatment plants were treating nearly 16 million gallons per day.

"Normally, this time of year, the daily output for these plants would be 10 million gallons," city officials noted. They said the last time Helena exceeded 15 million gallons per day was in August of 2018.

“This level of water consumption, this early in the summer, raises serious concerns,” Ryan Leland, Helena's Public Works Director, said on the website. “With temperatures climbing back into the high 90s in the coming weeks, it will take a collective effort from residents to keep water supply at sustainable levels.”

People can check their monthly billing statement for an overview of their water consumption. Households that use more than 6,000 gallons in a month experience a 10% rate increase.