Cicely Tyson waves goodbye, but her spirit and films live on

At the spry age of 110, Miss Jane Pittman reflected on her life that stretched from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.
“I’ve lived enough for two lives. God will know when to call me and when he calls me, I’ll be ready.”
Well, last Thursday, Cicely Tyson, 96, was called home. She may have been ready, but I was not.
I spent last Saturday saying goodbye to Cicely, the best way I could – by watching two of her most beloved movies, her breakout 1972 film “Sounder” and the 1974 made-for-TV drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
Although the math doesn’t quite work, I think Cicely’s my third grandmother – a dear, loving person who embraced us all in all her roles. She was a fighter, a spitfire - but also a gentle soul.
For me, immortality isn’t about being in heaven, rather it’s about living on in the hearts and minds of the people we leave behind.
And so long as our influence lasts, we live on. Cicely logged 96 years, but her half-life will visit new centuries, I’m sure.
In “Sounder” Cicely plays Rebecca, the mom on a farm in the South with her husband Nathan, and her three kids.
In “Jane Pittman” she covers 100 years of life, from a little girl to a matriarch recalling her rich, sad life.
She knits in a rocker when we first meet her in “Sounder,” and the grand old lady is sitting by a grand old oak towards the end of “Jane Pittman.”
“I can sit in the sun, and I can walk,” Jane says. “Not as good as I used to, maybe, but I can walk.”
Both films are tales of black lives in the South, Louisiana in both cases. Endless obstacles test the resolve and faith of families. These stories are about the triumph of the spirit despite being beaten down and treated as unequal and unworthy.
Sounder is the name of the family dog.
“Ain’t no dog as good as Sounder,” says dad (Paul Winfield) to his son, David Lee, while chasing a coon by moonlight.
But the coon escapes, and the family has no meat for dinner. Dad disappears that night, and returns at dawn with meat, without explaining how. Echoes of “Les Mis.”
“I did what I had to do,” he says softly, to Rebecca, eyebrows worried.
The sheriff arrests Nathan and he’s sentenced to one year hard labor. As he’s taken away, Sounder chases the truck, barking – and is shot by deputies. Sounder then limps into the woods, and disappears.
David Lee asks Mom if Sounder has died and if he’ll come back.
“He’ll come back as soon as his wounds heal,” says mom, lonely in so many ways.
Tyson plays Rebecca with steely resolve. She takes over the sharecropping duties, handles the home and does laundry for a lady from the plantation. She instills in David Lee her indomitable spirit
“We’ve been through hard times before, and made it.”
And one glorious day Rebecca spots a man limping on a cane, heading towards home.
“Oh, my God, it’s Nathan,” she screams through tears, in a scene reminiscent of “Railway Children,” when dad stepped off the train.
Along the way a school teacher encourages David Lee to dream big, and the story ends with dad taking him away to school.
As David Lee walks to the wagon, he looks back at mom and waves.
“Bye, mama.”
If you aren’t crying with me, you need a hug.
“Jane Pittman” ends with Jane defying Southern bigots and walking up to drink from the “white’s only” fountain in town. With one long stare, Jane dares the sheriff to arrest her. He shrugs, and she walks proudly away, her growing congregation in tow.
The story is filled with tragic vignettes including a lynching and the death of her husband Joe, whom she never stopped loving.
Both films are deeply religious, with Southern faith as their rock of ages.
“Sounder” begins with a hymn, and Jane Pittman likes to sit alone under a tree and “talk with God.”
Miss Jane grows gratitude where others plant bitterness.
“I love to read the Bible, the sports and the funnies...and I do love vanilla ice cream.”
Cicely Tyson embodies the spirit of both Rebecca and Jane. She was drawing on herself, in both roles.
Well, like David Lee, it’s time to wave goodbye. Let’s turn back and see her standing in the doorway, and wave.
“Goodbye, Miss Jane. Goodbye, Rebecca. Goodbye, Cicely.”