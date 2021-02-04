Cicely Tyson waves goodbye, but her spirit and films live on

In “Sounder” Cicely plays Rebecca, the mom on a farm in the South with her husband Nathan, and her three kids.

In “Jane Pittman” she covers 100 years of life, from a little girl to a matriarch recalling her rich, sad life.

She knits in a rocker when we first meet her in “Sounder,” and the grand old lady is sitting by a grand old oak towards the end of “Jane Pittman.”

“I can sit in the sun, and I can walk,” Jane says. “Not as good as I used to, maybe, but I can walk.”

Both films are tales of black lives in the South, Louisiana in both cases. Endless obstacles test the resolve and faith of families. These stories are about the triumph of the spirit despite being beaten down and treated as unequal and unworthy.

Sounder is the name of the family dog.

“Ain’t no dog as good as Sounder,” says dad (Paul Winfield) to his son, David Lee, while chasing a coon by moonlight.

But the coon escapes, and the family has no meat for dinner. Dad disappears that night, and returns at dawn with meat, without explaining how. Echoes of “Les Mis.”

“I did what I had to do,” he says softly, to Rebecca, eyebrows worried.