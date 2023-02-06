The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday announced the open house and dedication dates for the Helena temple in Treasure State Acres on the north side of town.

The public open houses will begin May 18 and run until June 3, except for Sundays, May 21 and 28. Temple access is usually restricted to church members, but the open houses allow for anyone from the public to tour the facility before the dedication.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 18, in two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside, church officials said. The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Helena Montana temple district.

This will be the second temple in operation in Montana, which is home to more than 51,000 Latter-day Saints. The Billings Montana Temple was dedicated in November 1999, and the Missoula temple was announced in April 2022.

Latter-day Saints consider temples as houses of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on Earth.

Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels), church officials said. All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.

The primary purpose of temples is for members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

Jim and Suzi Stanger, who head up the open houses and dedication committee for the Helena temple, said they were happy to learn the temple would be opening. They added it would be a special event.

“We’re excited,” Jim Stanger said.

“We’re beyond excited, we love Helena and the Helena community,” Suzi Stanger said. “People have been so supportive and kind through the process.”

She said there would a day set aside for the Treasure State Acres neighborhood to tour.

“They have been absolutely wonderful,” she said of the neighbors.

Bret Romney, the Helena Stake president, said he also was excited that dates have been set.

"We're hopeful the community will feel welcome and join us to get a look at the temple," he said.

Romney also thanked the neighborhood for its kindness and patience during construction.

Ground was broken for the new temple on June 26, 2021, in a ceremony headline by Elder Vern P. Stanfill, One of the Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There is now a temple on the grounds, a church building and a smaller utility building.

Lee Holmes, historical subcommittee chair for the church, discussed the temple Thursday at a gathering of Hometown Helena, a grassroots group.

He told them the end of construction was nearing and said that the duties that remain include landscaping.

Holmes said he asked the contractor how much money the construction brought into the community. He was not provided a number, however, the contractor said that 80% were local contractors and local suppliers. He said at one time there were 170 employees on site, who ate in restaurants, stayed in hotels and spent money elsewhere.

“From a community level we are very proud of what it is and what it will provide to the community here,” Holmes said.

The Helena Stake was created in 1968 and it was proposed in 1978 that they buy the Otter Road property in Treasure State Acres.

Church officials have said the Helena stake has 3,500 members. There are six wards in Helena, one in Townsend and congregations in Boulder, Lincoln and White Sulphur Springs.