Church Chatter: Helena church welcomes new pastor

Helena church welcomes new pastor

On Oct. 17, the Reverend Charles Wei, formerly of Marin County, California, will officiate his first service at the United Church of Christ’s Plymouth Congregation in Helena.

Pastor Wei (pronounced “way”) is a 2013 graduate of San Francisco Theological Seminary and previously served as a youth minister at Sleepy Hollow Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo, California. Some of his particular theological interests include caring for God’s beautiful creation, ensuring that younger people stay rooted in good church experience, and helping each individual find a way to thoughtfully practice their Christian beliefs.

Since his arrival on Oct. 11, Pastor Wei has expressed excitement “at the chance to explore such a beautiful and historic area," and has been "appreciative of the overwhelming sense of welcome" he has received from the residents of this lovely town. This is the first time he has ever lived in a location that receives precipitation in the form of snow.

The Plymouth congregation is located at 400 Oakes Street (corner of Oakes and Winne by the community gardens). Sunday worship service begins at 10 a.m. and the congregation welcomes everyone in the community to come and take part. The Rev. Wei can be contacted at the church office at: 406-442-9883; or by email at: pccofficemgr@gmail.com.

