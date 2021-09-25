Church Chatter: 'Drawn to the Word' artistic experience

'Drawn to the Word' artistic experience

Experience a "Drawn to the Word" worship and artistic experience where artist and pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life sized mural of a Bible story before your eyes at St. John’s Lutheran, 1000 Helena Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services. This story will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and Scripturally during the event. Call 442-6270 for more information. The 9:30 service will be streamed on St. John’s Helena facebook page. All are welcome.