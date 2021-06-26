Church breaks ground for new temple in Helena

Several hundred people gathered Saturday on four acres in a subdivision in northern Helena to break ground for a new temple that church officials say will serve as not only a welcoming place, but a venue where covenants are made and heavy hearts are lifted.
“The temple to be constructed here will be more than a beautiful building,” said Elder Vern P. Stanfill, One of the Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The temple is a sanctifying place but it is also a strengthening place.”
In April, church President Russell M. Nelson said that Helena would be among 20 cities worldwide that will receive a new temple. Officials said there are now about 60 temples either announced or under construction. Plans call for a single-story temple of nearly 10,000 square feet with a center spire at 1260 Otter Road in Treasure State Acres.
The church’s website notes that temples are special places of worship, "where members learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ and participate in sacred ceremonies. Temples are not open on the Sabbath, so that members may attend their local congregations.”
Carl Hatch on Saturday gave a history of the church, not only in Montana, but Helena as well. He said the Helena Stake was created in 1968. He said it was proposed in 1978 that they buy the Otter Road property in Treasure State Acres.
“After fasting and prayer, we felt this was approved by the Lord,” he said.
Hatch said a meeting house was built on the site in 1990. He spoke of the new temple and its mission.
“This Helena, Montana, temple will assist in proclaiming the gospel to the world,” Hatch said. “… No unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing. Persecution may rage, mobs may combine, armies may assemble ... but the truth of God will go forth, boldly, nobly and independent till it has penetrated every continent … swept every country and sounded in every ear until the purposes of God shall be accomplished and the great Jehovah will say the work is done.”
Nancy Freeman told the audience temples have provided her with comfort and healing power during challenges in her life.
"Those who do temple work will be blessed in all aspects of their lives," she said, adding later that attending the temple has never been a sacrifice, because she feels she has been blessed.
Officials said construction should be quick as much of the temple will be pre-built and then assembled onsite.
Bret Romney, president of the Helena Stake, thanked those who attended.
“We’re especially grateful, brothers and sisters, for you, and for those who have come before you, with faith diligence over the generations, served, and made possible this event. We see many of you other there today.”
Montana is home to more than 50,500 Latter-day Saints and nearly 125 congregations. The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple in the state. The first is in Billings, which was dedicated in November 1999, the church noted on its website.
Church officials said earlier the Helena stake has 3,500 members. There are six wards in Helena, one in Townsend and congregations in Boulder, Lincoln and White Sulphur Springs.
This is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church. At the 1998 general conference, former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to build as many as 32 new temples, but did not list locations.
Nelson has now announced 69 new temples in the three years he has served as church president. The church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating, the church said on its website.
For Stanfill, Saturday’s dedication was something of a homecoming celebration as he noted he was born and raised in Townsend.
“Brothers and sisters, it is a privilege for me to be here today in a place that I love that will always consider home,” he said.
He prayed that the contractors will produce work of “exceptional quality.”
And he mentioned those who live nearby.
“We pray for this community, that they who live here will not be unduly inconvenienced during the construction and they will be blessed for their patience and understanding,” Stanfill said. “We are grateful for their cooperation and goodwill.”
Others participating in the ceremony were Jenna Nelson, who gave the invocation and Alex Brisko, who gave the benediction. Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
