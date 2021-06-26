Church breaks ground for new temple in Helena

“After fasting and prayer, we felt this was approved by the Lord,” he said.

Hatch said a meeting house was built on the site in 1990. He spoke of the new temple and its mission.

“This Helena, Montana, temple will assist in proclaiming the gospel to the world,” Hatch said. “… No unhallowed hand can stop the work from progressing. Persecution may rage, mobs may combine, armies may assemble ... but the truth of God will go forth, boldly, nobly and independent till it has penetrated every continent … swept every country and sounded in every ear until the purposes of God shall be accomplished and the great Jehovah will say the work is done.”

Nancy Freeman told the audience temples have provided her with comfort and healing power during challenges in her life.

"Those who do temple work will be blessed in all aspects of their lives," she said, adding later that attending the temple has never been a sacrifice, because she feels she has been blessed.

Officials said construction should be quick as much of the temple will be pre-built and then assembled onsite.

Bret Romney, president of the Helena Stake, thanked those who attended.