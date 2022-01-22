Chuck Amdahl column: Moments that are ‘For Real’

The heavy cruiser was in tough shape – its bow gone, severed by an explosion during the war – World War II. Men were lost, yet remarkably, the ship didn’t go down. It was about to embark, limping, to Pearl Harbor for major repairs.

It had survived many battles in the Pacific, but now it was particularly vulnerable to another attack – an attack that would likely send her and her crew to the bottom.

It was a moment of reality – the “For Reals” – for this newly commissioned Ensign. He had just “come off the farm” in the heartland of the Midwest. He had never been in harm’s way – not like this. His eyes scanned the crippled ship and the cold black water beneath her - and then the realization: “I may not be going home….”

It was rare for Dad to share anything about the war with his young son. But this was the exception, though why he didn’t know. The memory was indelible, as if a permanent marker had made its mark within. It made an indelible impression on the boy as well and with that impression, an immense pride for Dad who had so honorably served his country.

We all experience For Real moments. They highlight something terribly important and etch indelible memories within us. My most For Real moment, thankfully, remains my most treasured – witnessing the birth of my first child, a baby girl. And with that moment dawned the realization that my life had just changed forever.

Two very different For Real moments. What memories of your own For Real moments are permanently marked within you?

Another kind of the For Real moment is spiritual in nature, more of a thought or realization than an actual event. These leave indelible memories as well, taking on greater meaning with years of reflection.

How about the Disciples, the For Real moments they assuredly had when witnessing, firsthand, the miracles of Jesus – like bringing back to life a very dead Lazarus! (John 11:1f). Or the unpleasant ones – like the humiliation, rejection, and suffering the Lord endured? There are many more of both kinds.

Have you experienced a For Real moment in your own spiritual journey?

Recently I returned to what may likely have been the most For Real experience of the Disciples: His resurrection, followed by His Ascension. We recite the events of both in the Apostles’ Creed – the Ascension piece (which most closely follows Mark’s gospel):

‘…He ascended into Heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father…”

Embedded in the Ascension narrative is, “The Great Commission” – found only in the gospel of Matthew (MT) in its familiar form (MT 28:18-20). The Great Commission is Jesus’ final command with which He sends forth His Disciples. And although this Commission occupies only 3 verses in the 28 chapters of MT, it is inseparably tied to Jesus’ most important “command” (which I’ll get to in a moment).

The Great Commission, abbreviated here – so powerful and timely for the Church then and now:

Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them… [and] teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you...”

It’s the “disciples” piece that really stands out and, with that, Jesus’ command “to disciple.” What do we know about disciples? Are we disciples – or called to become disciples? The short answer: Yes – Christians are. Since Jesus expects us to be or to become disciples, two questions deserve careful consideration: One, “What is a disciple?” and two, “How is one discipled?”

In Sunday School I learned that a disciple is a student, the pupil of a great teacher – that being Jesus, of course. That’s an accurate translation of the Greek. And it’s a meaningful description to those in Sunday School in that they are students themselves.

But in Matthew, a disciple is much more than a student – and more than a believer. In his book, “Matthew, his mind and his message,” Peter F. Ellis, an Old Testament scholar, has come to this conclusion:

The true disciple for Matthew, therefore, not only understands and accepts Jesus’ teaching. He believes Jesus, trusts Jesus, relies on Jesus, and commits himself to the love of Jesus. In addition, he … does what Jesus asks of him with generosity and confidence.” (Emphasis added)

In MT’s gospel, “faith” means first and foremost to trust – to trust absolutely, without reservation. To trust anyone to the extent MT says the disciple is to trust the Lord Jesus is a very tall order, indeed.

And a disciple, as painstakingly described by MT, is one who does – who “walks the talk.” And what’s this “talk”? What does Jesus mean by His sweeping statement - that His disciples must “observe all that I have commanded”? The answer: the very same answer He gave when asked, “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?” Jesus replies:

‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart..soul..and mind… This is the great and first commandment. And the second is like it, you shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the law and the prophets.’ (MT 22:37-40)

By extension, would this include Jesus’ own “law” – law understood as ‘all He has commanded’?

To become His disciple, Jesus seems to set the bar unimaginably high. The Disciples recognized this – which is why they asked: ‘If this is the case – who can possibly be saved?’ (See 19:23f). Jesus looked them straight in the eye and said,

“With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

I suspect that His reply resulted in another For Real moment with the Disciples. Jesus’ reply was firm, without compromise, yet tempered with grace, with compassion and forgiveness. And it remains so for the Church to this day.

Jesus wants us to have more than life: He wants us to enjoy life in abundance! (John 10:10). And the disciple is well along the path leading to such life.

Chuck Amdahl, earlier ordained in the Lutheran Church, retired from a career as a federal law enforcement officer, and has since been privileged to serve as a volunteer chaplain for our men and women in blue. He is a veteran (USN), and a member of the Helena Ministerial Association. Email him at rmtnhimt@gmail.com.

