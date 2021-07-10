Chuck Amdahl column: Going for the '10'

The Olympic Summer Games will soon begin and, with them, my favorite: men’s gymnastics. Six judges will evaluate every competitor’s routine awarding it a numerical value, the highest being a “10.” Most Olympians’ routines are in the high nines -- and 10s are rare. Judges are reluctant to award a 10 because it implies the routine is perfect.
Take the still rings: the rings require much strength, but judges look at form, execution -- and more. The ringman can always improve his routine, though improvement at this level of competition is a daunting challenge. But he can. Only two things hold him back. One, the human body which, though incredible, has limits. Two, the gymnast’s spirit, which may impose an even greater limitation. His drive, his focus – his will – must be 110%.
This being a religious column, it seems fitting to relate this to scripture. From there we ask how scripture relates to real life experience.
Paul clearly says that no one deserves anything like a 10 in life – spiritual or otherwise. Let’s be clear: Paul is not saying we are lousy. No, he’s just acknowledging what we know is true: we aren’t perfect. Very good, maybe -- but not perfect. Something is still amiss. And Paul would know: as a devout Pharisee, Paul was at the top of his game: He was a rising star in his “class” of Pharisees. But then he came to terms with himself -- a painful though needed experience. Before this he would say:
“… I advanced in Judaism beyond many of my own age among my people, so extremely zealous was I for the traditions of my fathers. (Galatians 1:14, RSV)
But after God’s encounter with Paul he did a 180:
“I know that all God’s commands are spiritual, but I’m not. Isn’t this also your experience?” Yes. I’m full of myself… What I don’t understand about myself is that I decide one way, but then I act another, doing things I absolutely despise… I need something more! … I obviously need help! I realize that I don’t have what it takes. I can will it, but I can’t do it. I decide to do good, but I don’t really do it; I decide not to do bad, but then I do it anyway… Something has gone wrong deep within me and gets the better of me every time. It happens so regularly that it’s predictable… I’ve tried everything and nothing helps. I’m at the end of my rope. Is there no one who can do anything for me? Isn’t that the real question? (Excerpts from Romans 7, The Message)
Guys, I’d like to talk with just you for a moment. But ladies, think of those important males in your life whom you care about. Maybe it’s your dad, husband, son, brother, you know what I mean.
We all strive to be successful. We never wake up thinking, “I wonder how I can screw-up today?” We strive to be the best dads, husbands, brothers, providers…You get my drift. But we know from personal experience that we rarely, if ever, give ourselves a 10 for who or what we are, or for what we’ve accomplished. We are hard on ourselves. And for that matter rarely, if ever, does anyone else. OK. That’s life. Get over it.
Ah – no, not really.
God creates men with an innate desire to be 10s all across the board: great dads, loving husbands – and everything else. This is the stuff that inner peace, and the sense of purpose, of meaning are made of. They offer life enduring value. They satisfy more than any new adventure, past time, or “toy.” Through his own hard-fought struggles against God as a younger man, C.S. Lewis (the “Narnia” author) came to realize:
“God cannot give us peace and happiness apart from Himself because there is no such thing.”
Lewis also wrote:
“If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.”
Remember the movie, “Chariots of Fire”? Eric Liddell, the British Olympian who won gold in the 400 meter in the 1924 Games, though he was the decided underdog, said of his success:
"I believe that God made me for a purpose … and when I run, I feel His pleasure."
There may be very few Olympians among us. Though what boy or girl hasn’t dreamed of being an Olympian? But God has made each of us for a purpose. His purpose. Yet it is when we “run to feel God’s pleasure,” when our core being is focused 110% on what ultimately matters most – which is to run toward the relationship God longs to have with us! – we become the men -- the sons, dads, husbands and more, much more – that God wants for us. These are the marks of “real” men. Lewis is spot on: God’s greatest gift to us is Himself -- and it is a gift that just keeps on giving: it deepens every meaningful relationship in our lives. We just can’t help but become better men for it -- better in every way. You might say that, with God’s gift, we are approaching “10”!
Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life – especially the lives of those I love, those you have entrusted to my care – and for your love above all else.
Chuck Amdahl, earlier ordained in the Lutheran Church, retired from a career as a federal law enforcement officer, and has since been privileged to serve as a volunteer chaplain for our men and women in blue. He is a veteran (USN), and a member of the Helena Ministerial Association. Email him at rmtnhimt@gmail.com.