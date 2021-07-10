Chuck Amdahl column: Going for the '10'

God creates men with an innate desire to be 10s all across the board: great dads, loving husbands – and everything else. This is the stuff that inner peace, and the sense of purpose, of meaning are made of. They offer life enduring value. They satisfy more than any new adventure, past time, or “toy.” Through his own hard-fought struggles against God as a younger man, C.S. Lewis (the “Narnia” author) came to realize:

There may be very few Olympians among us. Though what boy or girl hasn’t dreamed of being an Olympian? But God has made each of us for a purpose. His purpose. Yet it is when we “run to feel God’s pleasure,” when our core being is focused 110% on what ultimately matters most – which is to run toward the relationship God longs to have with us! – we become the men -- the sons, dads, husbands and more, much more – that God wants for us. These are the marks of “real” men. Lewis is spot on: God’s greatest gift to us is Himself -- and it is a gift that just keeps on giving: it deepens every meaningful relationship in our lives. We just can’t help but become better men for it -- better in every way. You might say that, with God’s gift, we are approaching “10”!