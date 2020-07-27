CHS' Sarah Urban named as Montana's outstanding biology teacher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capital High School honors and AP biology teacher Sarah Urban has been named as Montana's outstanding biology teacher by the National Association of Biology Teachers.

Each year the organization honors one teacher from each state for their work in teaching biological sciences. Urban is their choice to represent Montana for the year 2019.

Urban has taught on and off at Capital High since 2005. She has also coached volleyball, track and cross-country in her time at the school. She took a hiatus from coaching when her three kids were all under the age of 5, but returned last year to coach cross-country. She has taught a variety of sciences for the school throughout the years, but is now the honors biology and AP biology teacher.

Urban earned a degree in molecular and cell biology from Western Washington University. At that time she was looking into being a genetic counselor. However, a variety of different experiences led her to earn her master's in teaching from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. Urban got into science through her interest in genetics and DNA sequencing. Her love for teaching came from her desire to help others understand science.

"You look at a lot of science teachers and we are obviously science geeks," Urban said. "And I also like being around people, so teaching was a natural fit."