FILM REVIEW

Christmas presents: Tall blue Na’vi and a lonely Olivia

Brent Northup mug new

Brent Northup

Avatar: The Way of Water

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

Empire of Light

At Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: A-

The way of water has no beginning and no end, we are told.

Fair warning.

But, surprisingly, James Cameron’s 190-minute dive into the oceans of Pandora, stays compelling all the way to the floating funeral.

And that goodbye, which sends a beloved Na’vi deep into the sea to rejoin nature, inspired me to join the Helena crowd in applauding this lush environmental poem.

That ending, coupled with Cameron’s underwater ode to the ocean, helped wash away the tropes and cliches. The script spins an unimaginative tale of evil colonial intruders attacking the blue paradise of Pandora to plunder its wonder.

People are also reading…

Yet again, a blockbuster feels compelled to end with an “epic” battle.

Film Review - Avatar: The Way of Water (IR copy)

Britain Dalton, as Lo'ak, in a scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." 

In “Way of Water” that showdown is nearly an hour long, and drowns out the melody of the gentle whales we’ve enjoyed for two hours.

Yet, I’m glad I saw “Way of Water.” I did appreciate watching a masterful visual artist at work through my 3D glasses.

Back on land, inside the old jail where the Myrna lives, willingly imprisoned moviegoers are being treated to yet another memorable performance by Olivia Colman.

Olivia is one of the reigning queens of cinema.

If Olivia’s name appears on the marquee, buy a ticket and worry not about trifles like title and plot. She will always repay our faith and loyalty.

In Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” Olivia affectionately explores the loneliness of a middle-aged woman who, never finding love in the world of flesh and moans, escapes into movies to find connection.

"Empire of Light."(IR copy)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Olivia Colman in a scene from "Empire of Light."

Like the aging British movie palace where she works, Hilary’s pillars and seats have sagged a bit. She manages a gaggle of younger employees who sell tickets, scoop popcorn and then sweep what’s left off the auditorium floors.

Into Hilary’s lonely life walks a handsome young black employee who truly seems fond of her. Age, race and lifestyle all seem destined to demystify such a sentimental romance, but Hilary follows her heart.

“Empire” is being treated unkindly by some critics for taking a distracting detour into the racial unrest tearing apart Britain in the 1980s. Too many subplots, too little time, they suggest. Hilary’s dalliance with her boss struck a wrong chord with some, too.

Well, pshaw.

While Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell lilt through the soundtrack, keep your focus on Olivia, cruel skeptics.

Those who suspend disbelief will be transported into a deeply touching portrait of loneliness – the yearning for connection, the hope of love and, yes, the bittersweet denouement.

