Christine Miller-Fitzpatrick, St. Peter’s Health

For Christine Miller-Fitzpatrick, making a scary situation better for patients is the most rewarding part of her job as an EMT with St. Peter’s Health Ambulance Service.

In the 15 or 20 minutes it takes to get from the scene of an incident to the hospital, she said, a patient can go from writhing in pain to feeling comfortable and relieved.

“It’s a great line of work to get into,” she said. “You get to see a lot and you never know what the day will bring you, but it’s a great line of work to be in and very fulfilling.”

Miller-Fitzpatrick grew up in Clancy and decided to pursue emergency medicine at age 20. She said her family was involved in a couple of emergency situations, which sparked her interest in the field of emergency care.

In a typical day she could end up responding to calls in Helena, in Wolf Creek or on the side of a mountain, as the ambulance service serves all of Lewis and Clark County.

She said the ambulance service frequently responds to traffic accidents and provides advanced life support care to victims of heart attacks and strokes.

The hardest part of the job, Miller-Fitzpatrick said, is when it’s too late to save the patient.

“Those are definitely the parts of the job that will affect the team and any of the providers,” she said, adding that a crisis debriefing is held after each particularly difficult call to help responders work through the trauma.

Miller-Fitzpatrick recently planned and ran the inaugural free Ambulance Open House, which was held at St. Peter’s Broadway Clinic in May. The event gave community members a chance to tour ambulances, meet emergency providers and learn about when to dial 911 and how to help during an emergency.

One of the goals of the annual event is to help children get comfortable with the back of an ambulance, she said, which is a “huge game-changer in the event of an emergency situation.”

Miller-Fitzpatrick’s husband is also an emergency responder and works for the Helena Fire Department. In their spare time, she said, they enjoy spending time at home with their dogs, horses and newborn child.

She can also be seen around the General Mercantile in downtown Helena, where she spent several years working as a barista and still helps out now and then.

“Helena is a great community to work for,” she said.