Chris Petersen plays Helena Civic Center Sept. 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Civic Center and Robert Durrant present Chris Petersen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. for two socially distanced shows in appreciation of all military, law enforcement and first responders.

Portions of the proceeds will go to support the Mason Moore Foundation.

These events have been approved by Lewis and Clark Public Health and are following the guidelines of no more than 250 people. Limited tickets are on sale now.

Petersen’s authentic cowboy blend of country music has given a voice to fans who have felt left behind in the age of pop country.

With a sound reminiscent to country songs of the ‘90s, Petersen has drawn influence from such artists as Chris LeDoux, George Strait and Merle Haggard.

He was crowned champion of Country Battle USA 2019.

His 2019 album, “Cowboy Coming Home” reached the Billboard Chart for the Mountain Region in the top 10 of all genres.

Petersen spent several years riding broncs at rodeos and has been training horses since a young age.